McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has gathered at two scenes very close to one another in McKeesport.The first location is near a convenience store on Sumac Street. No one on the scene would confirm any details, but our photojournalist saw a car window had been shot out.Police officials were able to clear the first scene as of 10:39 PM.Then, nearby on Craig Street, our photojournalists were able to capture video of a car that went into a home's porch.We're working to see if anyone was hurt in either incident or if they're connected.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO