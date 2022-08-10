Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Expectations soar as defending state champ Aliquippa brings back loaded roster
After winning WPIAL and state championships, expectations couldn’t be any higher for an Aliquippa football team that brings almost everyone back. Yet, in Mike Warfield’s first four seasons as the Quips’ coach, he says he found that practice is far more important than predictions. “My first year,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With losing streak snapped, Ambridge turns attention to playoff win
Ambridge ended a 28-game losing streak by defeating Hopewell, 35-9, on Oct. 1 last season. The victory was a big step in the right direction for the Bridgers. Former Aliquippa coach and Ohio University wide receiver Sherm McBride took over the coaching duties last season. The Bridgers finished 2-9, along with a 2-3 conference record, which was their first season with more than one win since 2015.
With 3rd straight WPIAL title secured, Central Valley’s goals don’t change
The Heinz Field clock was ticking down last fall on Central Valley’s third consecutive WPIAL title when coach Mark Lyons was approached by longtime assistant Shawn McCreary. Lyons says he prefers to live in the moment, but his friend urged him to reflect on the past. “He said, ‘Listen,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach, renovated field usher in new era for New Castle football
With a renovated field and new coach, New Castle wants to cash in and make the playoffs for a second straight season. The Red Hurricanes made their way back to the playoffs and won their first postseason game since 2016 when they defeated Highlands, 31-19, last season. This season, New...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Westmoreland County softball standouts find 'extra' special roles in 'A League of Their Own'
Mollie Kovalcin watched the film “A League of Their Own” so many times growing up, she lost count. It was part of her childhood and still holds a special place in her film collection. You might say it is “extra” special now. “I’ve probably seen it...
Pitt senior linebacker gives up position he loves to help team win
SirVocea Dennis loves playing outside linebacker, but he’ll do whatever it takes to win & Pat Narduzzi said the team needs him on the inside
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
d9and10sports.com
Pitt Announces 12 Members of 2022 Hall of Fame Class
PITTSBURGH—University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke announced today the 2022 Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame induction class, a highly accomplished 12-member group representing nine different sports. The honorees, listed in alphabetical order, are:. · Keisha Demas (Women’s Track and Field) · Russ Grimm (Football)
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is buying Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.Wigle and Threadbare co-founder Meredith Meyer Grelli said they wanted to keep ownership in western Pennsylvania and found Pittsburgh Spirits after an "exhaustive" search for partners who could continue to grow the two companies. "We know that Bob (Nutting), his family and the team at Pittsburgh Spirits will be owners devoted to quality, innovation, regional story-telling, and cultivating our team and Wigle and Threadbare's regional and national footprint," Grelli said in a press release. Wigle Whiskey said it was the first direct to...
beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
Police respond to multiple incidents in McKeesport
McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has gathered at two scenes very close to one another in McKeesport.The first location is near a convenience store on Sumac Street. No one on the scene would confirm any details, but our photojournalist saw a car window had been shot out.Police officials were able to clear the first scene as of 10:39 PM.Then, nearby on Craig Street, our photojournalists were able to capture video of a car that went into a home's porch.We're working to see if anyone was hurt in either incident or if they're connected.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
27 First News
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29
Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
2 people injured in PRT bus accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
