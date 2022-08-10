ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

WHO 13

Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Oskaloosa, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Oskaloosa, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Garage Fire in Knoxville

Fire and Rescue crews were called to a report of a garage fire at 309 W Robinson in Knoxville at approximately 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene tell KNIA/KRLS News that a Good Samaritan smelled smoke, located the fire, and woke the people in the adjacent house, who called 911. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and MidAmerican Energy responded to the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
DES MOINES, IA
#Drug Possession#Owi#Drug Trafficking#Police#C Ave East#N 4th St
KCJJ

Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate

A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
OXFORD, IA
WHO 13

Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Oskaloosa day care owner enters guilty plea after closure

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Parents were allowed to return to Busy Bee Day Care Monday to pick up items left behind when the center closed suddenly last month, and the center's director confirmed she is leaving daycare permanently after pleading guilty in a court case. Owner Belinda Ramirez's written plea...
OSKALOOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
WHO 13

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines. Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead with an apparent gun shot wound. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KBOE Radio

CITY OF OSKALOOSA PREPARING FOR UPCOMING DEER HUNTING SEASON

OSKALOOSA – The city of Oskaloosa is preparing for the upcoming 2022/2023 Urban Deer Hunting season, being held within the Oskaloosa City limits. The 2022/2023 hunting season will run from September 17, 2022, through January 10, 2023. During this season, qualified hunters will be allowed to harvest deer within the city limits using bows and arrows.
OSKALOOSA, IA

