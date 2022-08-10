Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police make arrest, identify person of interest after standoff at church in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Neb. area. The man has been identified as Gage Walter. Officers chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Vehicle in Riverside
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being out with a stolen vehicle along Highway 22 in Riverside at 12:30 am on Thursday. Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested, and a stolen Microsoft Tablet was found after a search of the car. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
kniakrls.com
Garage Fire in Knoxville
Fire and Rescue crews were called to a report of a garage fire at 309 W Robinson in Knoxville at approximately 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene tell KNIA/KRLS News that a Good Samaritan smelled smoke, located the fire, and woke the people in the adjacent house, who called 911. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and MidAmerican Energy responded to the scene.
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
KCJJ
Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate
A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel […]
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Human remains believed to have been discovered along Iowa River
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be human remains found along the Iowa River. Marshall County Conservation staff found a jawbone there on Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Medical Examiner found other suspected human remains there as well. DNA testing will...
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KCCI.com
Oskaloosa day care owner enters guilty plea after closure
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Parents were allowed to return to Busy Bee Day Care Monday to pick up items left behind when the center closed suddenly last month, and the center's director confirmed she is leaving daycare permanently after pleading guilty in a court case. Owner Belinda Ramirez's written plea...
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines. Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead with an apparent gun shot wound. […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
KBOE Radio
CITY OF OSKALOOSA PREPARING FOR UPCOMING DEER HUNTING SEASON
OSKALOOSA – The city of Oskaloosa is preparing for the upcoming 2022/2023 Urban Deer Hunting season, being held within the Oskaloosa City limits. The 2022/2023 hunting season will run from September 17, 2022, through January 10, 2023. During this season, qualified hunters will be allowed to harvest deer within the city limits using bows and arrows.
