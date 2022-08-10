ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TCU Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 11

By Adam Glick
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRuHD_0hBpQFCP00

The Horned Frogs need to vastly improve on defense in 2022.

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards.

The Horned Frogs bring in first-year head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football, but he will have an uphill battle bringing back consistent success to Fort Worth. At SMU last year the Mustangs finished 8-4 including a win against TCU.

The Horned Frogs enter the 2022 season with hopeful expectations as they look to compete near the top of the Big 12. TCU hopes to be one of the Big 12 surprises this season as the Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs predicted seventh in the conference.

The Horned Frogs' defense in 2021 can only be described as a dumpster fire. Last season TCU allowed 462 yards per game and 35 points per game. TCU ranked 8th in the Big 12 in pass defense and 9th in rush defense. For how good the offense was the Horned Frogs' defense continued to allow big plays resulting in a disappointing 5-7 season.

TCU brings in new defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, who coached at Tulane for three seasons. Gillespie welcomes in a new defensive scheme for the Horned Frogs in the 3-3-5, who will be looking to turn things around in 2022.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Horned Frogs and offensive players to watch . Now let’s take a look at TCU defensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

Defensive Players to Watch:

SLB Dee Winters

Dee Winters is by far the best defensive returner on this Horned Frog team. He is coming off a fantastic 2021 campaign in which he recorded a team-high 74 tackles. He is the anchor at the linebacker position, who will be hoping to provide some stability on defense for the Horned Frogs.

Winters will be tasked to contain many of the Longhorns offensive weapons. His skills of tackling and play recognition will play a pivotal role. Winters is also known for creating turnovers with interceptions or forcing fumbles. Expect the Longhorns to have Winters name circled for their Week 11 matchup.

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is no doubt one of the best corner backs in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson is coming off an All-Big 12 campaign where he totaled 41 tackles and seven deflected passes. He is known for his elite coverage and ball recognition.

The Longhorns are very familiar with Hodges-Tomlinson after his impressive performance against Texas last year. He recorded a season-high nine tackles and forced a crucial fumble. TCU will need to get a lot of mileage out of him because they ranked 8th in the Big 12 in passing yards per game in 2021. Star receiver Xavier Worthy will have his work cut out for him going up against a great player in Hodges-Tomlinson.

WS Nook Bradford

Nook Bradford returns for his Senior season being one of the main catalyst on the Horned Frog defense. Bradford had a very impressive 2021 season in which he recorded 52 tackles. Bradford was crucial last season because he was the last resort on busted plays for the Horned Frogs. Bradford’s known for his great open field tackling and last resort defensive coverage.

In 2022 Bradford is hoping some of the new transfers will help carry the defensive load. He is one of the veteran leaders on defense which will be looking to make a statement. Against the Longhorns expect Bradford being very active trying to stop the explosive Texas passing game. If TCU takes a step up on defense in 2022 Bradford is sure to be at the forefront.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Football
Burnt Orange Nation

JUCO OF Brandon Fields commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns bolstered outfield depth on Thursday evening with a commitment from State College of Florida rising junior outfielder Brandon Fields. A 6’0, 209-pounder, Fields isn’t a typical junior college baseball prospect — he was ranked as the No. 31 recruit nationally and the No. 9 outfielder by Perfect Game in the 2020 recruiting class and signed with South Carolina. Fields was talented enough to withdraw from the 2020 MLB Draft in favor of playing for the Gamecocks, but his freshman season surely didn’t go as planned in Columbia when he only started one game and received six at bats, failing to notch a hit.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#American Football#College Football#Tcu Defensive Players#The Tcu Horned Frogs#Smu#The Horned Frogs#Tulane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy