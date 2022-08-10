Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Pete Carroll consults Richard Sherman for input about young Seahawks secondary
The Seattle Seahawks have a young secondary with numerous rookies in the fold who may be promising pieces for the near future and could be expected to make an impact early on in the 2022 season. Head coach Pete Carroll has been consulting with a very familiar face regarding the young defensive backs.
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Chicago Bears must find a way to re-sign Roquan Smith
EDITOR'S NOTE: In "Bucky's Blueprint," Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player, scout and executive, pulls back the curtain on front offices around the league to reveal how teams evaluate players and build rosters and franchises. Perhaps this is the season for every blue-chip player in the league to request a...
Report: Someone is calling teams to gauge trade interest for Bears LB Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith appear far from reaching an agreement on a contract extension. Smith has been deadlocked in contract negotiations since April, but he hasn’t been happy with the offer he received. Earlier this week, Smith requested a trade citing he doesn’t feel valued by...
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'
The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
Healthy Roquan doesn't practice; Bears taking hold-in 'day-by-day'
LAKE FOREST – The Bears sent a message to Roquan Smith by activating the star linebacker off the PUP list Wednesday, one day after the 25-year-old requested a trade amid failing contract extension negotiations. We can play hardball if you want. By deeming Smith healthy to practice, the Bears...
Pete Carroll showers Seahawks’ Ken Walker III with praise amid Rashaad Penny injury
The biggest worry about Seahawks running back Ken Walker III in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft was that the former Michigan State star wasn’t a three-down back because of his lack of pass-catching prowess. According to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Michael Brantley undergoes season-ending surgery, impact on the Houston Astros
Held out of play since June 26 with an apparent shoulder injury, Michael Brantley underwent season-ending surgery earlier on Friday.
