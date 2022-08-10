ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield converts ex-critic turned coach amid eye-opening camp

The Carolina Panthers made the bold move last month to trade for embattled quarterback Baker Mayfield. A lot of people have been critical of Mayfield even before he entered the NFL. One such person is now his offensive coordinator, Ben McAdoo. However, it appears as though Mayfield is changing McAdoo’s perception of him after just a couple of weeks at training camp.
NFL
The Associated Press

Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback. “We are trying to get each guy six to eight plays,” Rhule said following the team’s annual Fan Fest practice Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback.
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reveals Expectation For Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has revealed his game plan for both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold heading into Saturday's preseason game. The Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field and it appears that both quarterbacks are going to get the same amount of playing time.
