CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback. “We are trying to get each guy six to eight plays,” Rhule said following the team’s annual Fan Fest practice Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO