Nebraska State

Panel: Neb. lawyers can invest in medical pot operations

LINCOLN — Marijuana may be illegal in Nebraska, but a lawyer from the Cornhusker State is free to invest in cannabis operations in states where it is legal, a state ethics board is advising. The eight-member Nebraska Lawyer’s Advisory Committee, which issued an advisory on Thursday, usually weighs in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Pansing Brooks challenges Flood to two debates

LINCOLN — The first salvo over political debates during the 2022 general election in Nebraska was fired Wednesday as State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks challenged her Republican opponent in the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, to two televised debates. Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln lawyer, said she had...
NEBRASKA STATE
State grant allows Neb. native returns home to shoot film

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25

Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
DEA encourages families to discuss dangers of drugs before return to school

OMAHA, Neb.-As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. farmers can win $5K to direct to nonprofits

Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
NEBRASKA STATE
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

Legendary rapper Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3 concert slot in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska

Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month

Lincoln – While life-saving vaccines can be given at any time during the year, August is an ideal time for immunizations, as teachers and students are typically due for their annual check-ups. . According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunizations help prevent between two to three million deaths each year.
NEBRASKA STATE
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

