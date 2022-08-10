Read full article on original website
Panel: Neb. lawyers can invest in medical pot operations
LINCOLN — Marijuana may be illegal in Nebraska, but a lawyer from the Cornhusker State is free to invest in cannabis operations in states where it is legal, a state ethics board is advising. The eight-member Nebraska Lawyer’s Advisory Committee, which issued an advisory on Thursday, usually weighs in...
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Pansing Brooks challenges Flood to two debates
LINCOLN — The first salvo over political debates during the 2022 general election in Nebraska was fired Wednesday as State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks challenged her Republican opponent in the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, to two televised debates. Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln lawyer, said she had...
State grant allows Neb. native returns home to shoot film
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25
Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
Malcolm X among those advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Civil rights leader Malcolm X survived the first cut to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame on Friday along with educator/author Louise Pound and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/director Howard Hanson. The seven-member State Hall of Fame Committee pared the list of eight nominees to the three...
Nebraska won't hold special legislative session on abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he will not call a special legislative session to try to enact a 12-week abortion ban because the measure doesn't have enough votes to break a filibuster. Ricketts — a Republican who has said he wants to ban...
DEA encourages families to discuss dangers of drugs before return to school
OMAHA, Neb.-As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
Neb. farmers can win $5K to direct to nonprofits
Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.
TikTok challenge sparks rash of car thefts, class-action lawsuit
Amidst a rapid proliferation of social-media posts offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile, two Iowans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the car makers. Ann Brady of Polk County and Leah Price of Decatur County are suing Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America...
9 state parks where you can escape the crowds including Box Butte Reservoir
Busy state parks are busy for a reason: There’s plenty to do and lots to see. But there are plenty of quieter parks, too. They still offer amenities and attractions that make for a fun day or weekend, but typically aren’t as packed with visitors. Here are nine...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
Nebraska’s largest cattle feedlot gets the green light
LINCOLN — A proposal for the largest cattle feedlot in the state — a project estimated to cost $200 million — got the green light from a southwest Nebraska county on Thursday. The Dundy County Board voted 3-0 to approve plans by Blackshirt Feeders to build a...
Corn, soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Neb. summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
Legendary rapper Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3 concert slot in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to...
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month
Lincoln – While life-saving vaccines can be given at any time during the year, August is an ideal time for immunizations, as teachers and students are typically due for their annual check-ups. . According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunizations help prevent between two to three million deaths each year.
