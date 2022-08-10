ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
kgou.org

Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek

An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

New Edmond Elementary School Prepares For First Day

Scissortail Elementary School is getting ready for its first school day on Thursday. The project is near completion after being under construction since 2020. Principal of Scissortail Elementary Jamila Crawford said they are fortunate to be fully staffed going into their first year. "We have an amazing group of teachers...
EDMOND, OK
Ponca City News

A busy weekend in Ponca City

Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PONCA CITY, OK
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Enid, OK USA

I work at Aldi and I saw it on the counter. I asked my associate where it came from and he said it was in one of the carts. I said can I haven’t? So he laughs and says, “ya I’m not a hearts type of person”. It lit up my day and I have it in my car.💜
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two charged in stolen identity case

NEWKIRK — Two people are charged in Kay County District Court with felony charges of impersonating another in execution of an instrument, altering or forging written instruments and conspiracy. Ashea Dewalt-Morrison, 47, and Gary Jonathan LeRoy Morrison, 40, both of Wichita, Kan. and are accused of using identities of...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Aug. 7-9

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:58 a.m. PCPD received a report of a group of juveniles who reportedly broke into a bus at Bible Baptist Church, 333 S. Washington. officers responded and reported the church was secure and the bus door was open. At 6:40...
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Vehicle smashes into barrier, two cars and store front

Luckily there were no injuries Wednesday morning, but the scenario could have been much worse. Just before 9:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the parking lot of Dollar General after a vehicle had crashed into the store’s front windows. The store was closed to customers; however, a work crew...
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

OSBI Collecting DNA To Identify Remains Found In Logan County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA in an attempt to identify bone fragments recovered in Logan County in April of 2022. The OSBI says in April, the Logan, Pottawatomie and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Offices asked for assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county. It says, police from multiple agencies recovered bone fragments at an Edmond address that were then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to be identified.
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City High School Building Lady Cat Wrestling Team

Po-Hi is looking to build a team full of strong young women to participate in Lady Wildcat Wrestling. A meet and greet with new coach Karissa Avallone will be held on Wednesday, August 17, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Robson Field House. There are several great reasons to join...
PONCA CITY, OK

