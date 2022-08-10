Story by New York Yacht Club. Photos: Stuart Wemple (2), Stuart Streuli. There’s an element of equity in annually changing the location of a sport’s premiere event. Would the Super Bowl be as popular if it were held in the same stadium each year? But there’s also something to be said for the tradition and familiarity of a consistent venue. Would Wimbledon lose some of its charm if it were played somewhere other than the hallowed confines of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club?

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO