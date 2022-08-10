ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Michigan football: LB Junior Colson's breakout candidates, 2022 goals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's Junior Colson will factor heavily for the Wolverines this fall after starting seven games as a true freshman. The linebacker met with members of the media on Friday afternoon to preview the 2022 season. He offered his opinion on breakout players, discussed his offseason improvements and praised the team's secondary.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

RJ Moten confident in Michigan defense: 'The best defense in the nation'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — RJ Moten disagrees with Jim Harbaugh's assertion that Michigan football will have a "no-star" defense this fall. "We're all stars. Every person that will play this year is a star," Moten said Friday afternoon. "I don't care what the critics say; I don’t care what anybody else says. We will be the best defense in the nation."
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reveals what Nick Saban means to him

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker burst onto the college football scene last season, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season in East Lansing. Tucker does not lack experience, as he previously worked with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, at LSU in 2000 and Alabama in 2015. During an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, Tucker was asked what Saban has meant to him as a coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan

Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title

(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
WILX-TV

Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

