Tom Izzo on UCLA and USC to Big Ten: 'It's going to be weird'
The Big Ten Conference will look a bit different as early as the 2024 season when current Pac-12 members USC and UCLA join the league. During a recent interview on the Big Ten Network, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo was asked to weigh in on the two new additions.
Under Armour Elite 24: Isaiah Collier recaps his Michigan official visit
CHICAGO, Ill. -- The no. 1 point guard in the senior class, Isaiah Collier, took what is expected to be his final official visit to close out the month of July. With Michigan being granted his last destination during the summer, Collier took away a lot of positive aspects from the trip.
Michigan football: LB Junior Colson's breakout candidates, 2022 goals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's Junior Colson will factor heavily for the Wolverines this fall after starting seven games as a true freshman. The linebacker met with members of the media on Friday afternoon to preview the 2022 season. He offered his opinion on breakout players, discussed his offseason improvements and praised the team's secondary.
Season preview: Depth chart, strengths, questions and predictions for Michigan's EDGE group
After a long offseason, the 2022 college football season isn't too far away. In less than a month, the Michigan football team's 2022 season will be underway, as it prepares to defend its Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. So now, with fall camp ongoing, we're taking a...
RJ Moten confident in Michigan defense: 'The best defense in the nation'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — RJ Moten disagrees with Jim Harbaugh's assertion that Michigan football will have a "no-star" defense this fall. "We're all stars. Every person that will play this year is a star," Moten said Friday afternoon. "I don't care what the critics say; I don’t care what anybody else says. We will be the best defense in the nation."
'Excited is an understatement': Ronnie Bell talks return from injury, Michigan WR room
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ronnie Bell is enjoying fall camp a little more than most. The Michigan wide receiver has recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of most of the 2021 season, and he is “beyond excited about every single day.”. He made a highlight-reel...
Informative Tailgating Rules For MSU Football For Thrilling 2022 Season
I had no collegiate alliance with any school before I moved to the Lansing area. Back home there were a lot of Michigan and Notre Dame fans, there were some MSU fans sprinkled in too. When I moved to the Lansing area, my first experience with MSU football got me...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reveals what Nick Saban means to him
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker burst onto the college football scene last season, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season in East Lansing. Tucker does not lack experience, as he previously worked with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, at LSU in 2000 and Alabama in 2015. During an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, Tucker was asked what Saban has meant to him as a coach.
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan
Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
jtv.tv
Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title
(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
Rumor: Michigan vs. Michigan State game ‘expected’ to be played at controversial time
According to a source familiar with the discussions, it is sounding like the game between Michigan and Michigan State on October 29 could be played at a controversial time. The source is indicating that this year’s matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is “expected” to be under the lights at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
Late Kick: Michigan is too far behind to finish with a top ten recruiting class in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Michigan will end the 2023 recruiting cycle with a top ten class.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Fox17
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
JACKSON, Mich. — One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. Ronnie Johncox was always around cars. Johncox was born and raised in Jackson and graduated from Northwest High School. “As a kid, I was always just interested in auto racing because I started going...
WILX-TV
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
2 more staff members will not be returning to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this fall
The list of staff members leaving Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this year just got a little longer with the athletic director and director of operations leaving.
247Sports
