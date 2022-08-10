ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump to Be Questioned as New York Investigation Nears Its End

By Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago

Donald Trump will face questioning under oath from the New York attorney general’s office Wednesday, a crucial turning point in a long-running civil investigation into his business practices.

The stakes for Trump are uncommonly high. While he has sat for numerous depositions over the years, he fought for months to avoid the testimony this week, which could shape the outcome of the investigation into the former president and his family real estate business, the Trump Organization.

The deposition comes at a legally perilous moment for Trump. Two days ago, while he was at his golf club in New Jersey, the FBI searched his Florida home as part of an investigation into sensitive material that Trump took when he left the White House.

He has denied wrongdoing and lashed out at the FBI search as “an assault” that “could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.” He has also called the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James a politically motivated witch hunt.

He repeated his criticism on his Truth Social account. “In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!” he wrote. “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Since March 2019, James’ lawyers, assembling an encyclopedic understanding of the Trump business, have scrutinized whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his hotels, golf clubs and other assets.

James said in a court filing this year that the company’s business practices were “fraudulent or misleading,” but added that her office needed to question Trump and two of his adult children to determine who was responsible for that conduct.

The deposition of Trump — which comes days after the attorney general’s office questioned Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — represents the final stage of James’ investigation.

Because her investigation is civil, James can sue Trump but cannot file criminal charges. Still, the specter of criminal charges hangs over the deposition: The Manhattan district attorney’s office had been conducting a parallel criminal investigation into whether Trump fraudulently inflated valuations of his properties.

And depending on Trump’s answers to James’ questions Wednesday, his testimony could breathe new life into that investigation, which lost momentum this year. If Trump stumbles — or incriminates himself — James’ office could alert the district attorney’s office, which has said that it will closely monitor the interview.

Trump is also contending with a litany of other criminal investigations. Along with the FBI search this week of Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Palm Beach, Florida, federal prosecutors are questioning witnesses about his involvement in efforts to reverse his election loss; a House committee held a series of hearings tying him more closely to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol; and a district attorney in Georgia is investigating potential election interference on the part of Trump and his allies.

James’ inquiry could wrap up sooner than those investigations. Rather than file a lawsuit that would take years to resolve, she could first pursue settlement negotiations with the former president’s lawyers to obtain a swifter financial payout. But if she ultimately sues Trump — and if James prevails at trial — a judge could impose steep financial penalties on Trump and restrict his business operations in New York.

In seeking to fend off a lawsuit from James, Trump’s lawyers are likely to argue that valuing real estate is a subjective process, and that his company simply estimated the value of his properties, without intending to artificially inflate them. While James has contended in court papers that the Trump Organization provided bogus valuations to banks to secure favorable loans, Trump’s lawyers might argue that those were sophisticated financial institutions that turned a hefty profit from their dealings with Trump.

It is unclear whether Trump will raise that argument at his deposition.

He could refuse to answer some of James’ questions and invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. While neither Ivanka Trump nor Donald Trump Jr. exercised their Fifth Amendment rights when they were questioned in recent days, a person with knowledge of the matter said, another of Trump’s adult children, Eric Trump, declined to answer hundreds of questions when James’ investigators interviewed him in the fall of 2020.

But Donald Trump thinks of himself as his own best spokesman, and people familiar with his approach to legal battles have said he is unlikely to stay quiet. Instead, Trump could assert that he was not deeply involved in the valuation of his properties, and that he delegated that process to his employees.

In civil matters, jurors can draw a negative inference from a defendant’s refusal to answer questions, unlike in criminal cases, where exercising the right against self-incrimination cannot be held against you. And given the vast knowledge of the Trump Organization that James’ office has developed, her lawyers, in the course of a trial, would probably be able to focus on certain questions that went unanswered.

Staying silent might also bruise Trump politically at a time when he is hinting he will join the 2024 presidential race; it could raise questions about what he might be trying to hide. As Trump himself once remarked: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

The depositions represent the culmination of months of legal wrangling. In January, Trump asked a judge in New York to strike down a subpoena from James seeking his testimony and personal documents. The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, sided with James and ordered the Trumps to testify, a ruling that an appellate court upheld.

And at James’ request, Engoron held Trump in contempt of court, finding that he had failed to comply with the terms of James’ subpoena seeking his documents. It was an embarrassing two-week episode that compelled Trump to pay a $110,000 penalty.

At an April court hearing for the contempt order, one of James’ lawyers, Kevin Wallace, indicated that the investigation was nearing its conclusion. James’ office, he said, would need to bring an “enforcement action” in the “near future.”

The lawsuit — or a settlement agreement — would be likely to accuse Trump and his company of fraudulently inflating the value of his golf clubs, hotels and other properties on his annual financial statements. Trump’s company provided the statements to banks in hopes of obtaining loans.

James revealed in a court filing this year that Trump’s longtime accounting firm, which compiled these statements, had cut ties with him. The firm, Mazars, essentially retracted nearly a decade’s worth of Trump’s financial statements.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 2

The New York Times

The New York Times

