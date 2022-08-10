Read full article on original website
Robert Sanchez
2d ago
The problem with Festivals in El Paso is out of city companies are paid Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to come in to town and run the Festivals instead of hiring local that knows what the Community likes and wants.
Reply(4)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Chalk the Block returns; artists and vendors wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is bringing back their City’s Annual 2022 Chalk the Block and have opened the application period for Chalk the Block Chalk Art Competition, Artist Market, and food truck vendors. As they celebrate “15 years in the 915,” this year the […]
Which El Paso Businesses Can Easily Be Open 24/7 In the Future
How often do you find yourself staying up late at night, wanting to get a bite to eat, or you need to go to the store? Personally I find myself doing that A LOT. And there are some great stores that I personally would love to see open if I'm out at 2 in the morning.
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
KVIA
Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
Remember When Nine Inch Nails Filmed A Video Album in El Paso
It's been a while since we've seen Nine Inch Nails in El Paso. Since 1991, they've come here a total of at least 4 times with the most recent being back in 2013. Someone even posted the setlist & the flyer for the 1991 Club 101 show that you can check out here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two El Paso Bookstores Make Top 25 Bookstores in Texas List
Yelp just released their list of the top 25 local bookstores in Texas and two spots in El Paso made the cut. Before tablets and smart phones existed so-called bookworms would peruse local bookstores to find their next great read. I've always loved the atmosphere of a cozy, locally owned...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tiny Santa Teresa a giant for state’s economy
“The biggest asset New Mexico has is its border with Mexico,” Jerry Pacheco said about the ongoing economic boom in Santa Teresa he has led for more than 30 years. Located 40 miles southeast of Las Cruces in southern Doña Ana County, Santa Teresa has pushed the state to the top spot in the growth of exports to the world and to Mexico.
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
What Are Great El Paso After-School Hangouts For College Students
With school back in session, sometimes you need a place to unwind or let off some steam. Especially in college; sometimes the college life can be stressful & exhausting. Joanna already wrote about some favorite hangout spots for high schoolers. So here are some suggestions on where to go for college students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
UMC holds community presentation amid opposition of $345 million bond
EL PASO, Texas — Amid a petition, a $345 million dollar bond for the expansion of University Medical Center was at the center of debate. A public presentation was held at the Chamizal Memorial Center. Jacob Cintron President and Ceo of El Paso County Hospital District said UMC wants more community involvement at these presentations which some of The post UMC holds community presentation amid opposition of $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options
All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
Emergence Health Network hosting 2022 job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network is hosting its 2022 Job/Hiring Fair on Friday, August 12, 2022, at its administrative office downtown. As the Local Mental Health and IDD Authority in El Paso, EHN provides a wide array of services to include substance use treatment and recovery, mental health services for children and […]
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6