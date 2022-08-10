Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" ShowDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com
Main Street Block Party Saturday Aug. 13 from 6 to 10 PM
Invite your family and friends to visit Main Street Gloucester on Saturday, August 13 from 6 to 10 pm and enjoy a great evening of shopping, street performers, food, music, and more! Three separate stages will be providing live music and the crowd favorite Cape Ann Dance will be performing. Enjoy the “Scottish flair” of Kilted Colin and Stiles School of Scottish Dance. See you there!
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
goodmorninggloucester.com
LCI Services provides a large array of home services, check out their website today!
Home services are just a click away! Visit us at lci-services.com to schedule your home services. We provide residential and commercial services to all of the Essex County Area!. Why should you choose LCI Services?!. -Owner has 25 years experience. -All staff are IICRC Certified. -Live people answering the phones.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
andoverma.gov
Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes
Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
Dorchester Reporter
Owner shuts the door on Popeye’s bid for Codman Square site
After a long and contentious history with Popeye’s Chicken and its lease on a potential location in Codman Square, the property owner and community are turning the page on the saga: Antoinette Rodney, and her broker, James Harrison, of Boston Bayside Properties, have indicated they will not renew the lease with Popeye’s and are looking to lease to a new tenant.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
goodmorninggloucester.com
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
Tax-free weekend 2022: Can you shop online during Massachusetts holiday?
Massachusetts residents don’t need to leave their couch to participate in the tax-free weekend. The annual holiday is on Aug. 13 through Aug. 14 and it will give those shopping in the Bay State the chance to have many of their purchases be exempt from the regular 6.25% state sales tax.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goodmorninggloucester.com
Boat Parade Of Lights Info Sheet!
HINT – you should order your lights NOW, they take time for shipping. Secure your power source, batteries or generator.
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
nshoremag.com
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Gloucester Fire Department Shares Information on 2022 Municipal Firefighter Exam
Chief Eric Smith would like to encourage individuals who are interested in pursuing a career with the Gloucester Fire Department to apply for the 2022 Municipal Firefighter written examination. The exam is meant to establish an eligible list from which to fill firefighter vacancies in civil service cities and towns...
nbcboston.com
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
Comments / 0