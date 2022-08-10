What makes a sandwich epic? Flavors. And the best way to get flavors into your sandwich is to build them through the components you have. For instance, if you’re making a homemade burger using a vegan meat substitute, adding a few extra seasonings onto the burger will elevate the flavor and overall taste. And with that burger, you can add sauces, vegetables, and other elements to compliment or contrast flavors. An epic vegan sandwich has a variety of flavor components and looks amazing to eat. This guide is not just a list of the most epic vegan sandwiches on our site, but tips for you on how to create your version, as well. This guide includes burgers, sloppy joes, sub sandwiches, chick’n sandwiches, and much more!

RECIPES ・ 5 HOURS AGO