Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Peach Chipotle Chick’n Tacos [Vegan]
3/4 cup raw sunflower seed kernels soaked in water for 30 minutes, then drained. Soak the soy curls in water for 10 minutes, drain and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the coconut oil and the onion. Saute for about 5 minutes until the onion is soft and tender, then add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
Keto Blueberry Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto Blueberry Cheesecake is the ultimate dessert to satisfy a sweet tooth. Plus, for anyone on the fence over the Keto diet, this simple low-carb recipe will change the way anyone thinks about the food that can be eaten. This recipe takes 30 minutes to prep and several hours...
One Green Planet
Chocolate Avocado Mousse [Vegan]
Prepare your mise en place. Place the cocoa powder in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Add the avocados, date paste, sweetener, vanilla and salt and process to blend. Add the milk and continue to process until smooth. Be sure to scrape the sides to insure that the mixture has blended thoroughly.
Outside Online
Grilled Corn Chaat
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The word chaat itself loosely translates to “something that makes you want to lick your fingers,” which is exactly what this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Cashew Coconut Oats [Vegan]
Sugar-free monk fruit or sweetener of choice, adjusted to taste. optional toppings: sliced fruit, nuts and/or nut butter, unsweetened coconut , granola, or toppings of choice. Put all of the ingredients excluding toppings in a bowl or single-serving mason jar(s) and stir well to combine. Cover and refrigerate overnight or...
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
One Green Planet
15 Minute Buddha Bowls [Vegan]
1 cup cooked grains quinoa, couscous, bulgur, or brown rice. Whisk all dressing ingredients together and set aside. Divide greens into 4 servings bowls, then top each with equal portions of cooked grains, chickpeas, blueberries, oranges, avocado, onion, and carrot. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.
SheKnows
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Green Planet
Vegan Receives One Small Water Bottle After Requesting Plant-Based Meal on Long Flight
A vegan woman who ordered a plant-based meal on a long flight says she only received a small bottle of water which prompted other TikTok users to share their vegan air horror stories. Miriam Porter, known as The Kind Traveler on TikTok, was taking a flight from Toronto to Frankfurt...
One Green Planet
Cherry Tomato & Artichoke Pasta [Vegan]
Pasta of choice ( I used whole wheat spaghetti). 1 cup of marinated artichokes (one 285 gr. jar), drained, rinsed and sliced in two or quarters. 1-2 tbsps cashew cream or cream of choice * see note. 1/4 to 1/2 cup preserved pasta water. Salt & pepper, to taste. topping...
Allrecipes.com
Easy Beef Bourguignon
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until fat is rendered and bacon is beginning to brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Add seasoned beef to bacon and cook, stirring often, until well browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until beginning to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Your Guide to Creating Epic Vegan Sandwiches
What makes a sandwich epic? Flavors. And the best way to get flavors into your sandwich is to build them through the components you have. For instance, if you’re making a homemade burger using a vegan meat substitute, adding a few extra seasonings onto the burger will elevate the flavor and overall taste. And with that burger, you can add sauces, vegetables, and other elements to compliment or contrast flavors. An epic vegan sandwich has a variety of flavor components and looks amazing to eat. This guide is not just a list of the most epic vegan sandwiches on our site, but tips for you on how to create your version, as well. This guide includes burgers, sloppy joes, sub sandwiches, chick’n sandwiches, and much more!
Bon Appétit
Spicy Tofu Scramble With Tomato and Ginger
Almost every tofu recipe begins with the declaration that “this is the recipe to convert tofu haters.” I make no such claims of this one (haters gonna hate, you know?), but it is remarkably good—buttery, saucy, and just spicy enough to smack you awake. That it’s pantry-friendly and good for breakfast, lunch, or dinner is just an added bonus. Inspired by paneer bhurji and egg bhurji, a scrambled egg dish with roots in the Indian subcontinent, this tofu riff is excellent with heaps of toast, flatbread, or—in particularly desperate times—a sleeve of crackers alongside.
therecipecritic.com
Parmesan Air Fryer Zucchini
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have never cooked air fryer zucchini, then you are in for the tastiest treat! It’s perfectly seasoned with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection! It makes the perfect side or appetizer that the whole family will enjoy!
12tomatoes.com
Garlic Herb Butter Meatloaf
There are some meals that are just classics, like mac and cheese or burger night. Meatloaf falls squarely into that category, as it’s been popular since the 1930s when penny pinching was crucial. This recipe for garlic herb butter meatloaf is a new take on this iconic American dinner, with tons of flavor from the garlic herb sauce you pour on top of each slice.
One Green Planet
Edamame and Butternut Squash Gyoza [Vegan]
3 1/4 cups textured vegetarian protein, diced (optional) Heat 2 tablespoons oil at medium heat in frying pan. Add butternut squash, edamame, corn, textured vegetable protein (optional) and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add salt, Shiitake mushroom seasoning, pepper, sesame oil, and soy sauce, and stir-fry for another minute. Add tofu...
Bon Appétit
All-Purpose Pizza Dough
This classic homemade pizza dough recipe is one to keep in your back pocket. Your stand mixer will do the heavy lifting here, while an overnight rest in the refrigerator will allow the dough to develop flavor and texture—and let you skip the usual hand-kneading. Using a small amount of whole wheat flour gives the yeast character and texture, leading to a dough with greater personality. All of the ingredients should be room temperature before mixing, including the water. Using tepid water slows the rising of the dough (warm water would cause it to ferment too quickly), giving it more time to develop. The resulting pizza crust has an airy lift and tons of crispy, chewy character and blisters beautifully in a hot oven.
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
One Green Planet
Baked Macadamia Feta [Vegan]
2 cups macadamia nuts(soaked overnight) 1 tablespoon dried herbs of choice (oregano, rosemary) Place the macadamia nuts into a bowl and cover with water. Place in the fridge to soak overnight. Drain and rinse them properly before placing into a high-speed blender. Add all the remaining ingredients and blend on...
princesspinkygirl.com
Cheese Sticks
This homemade cheese sticks recipe is easy to make in 10 minutes using sticks of string cheese plus bread crumbs and seasoning. Crispy and crunchy on the outside with melted ooey, gooey mozzarella cheese sticks in the middle, this fun finger food is the perfect party snack, tailgate treat, appetizer, or game-day starter.
Comments / 0