NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brighest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the dynamic shortstop cannot play in the majors this year. He will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this season and the first 32 next year. Flashy at the plate and in the field, the 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season when he led the National League with 42 home runs. He had not played this season after breaking his wrist in spring training. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO