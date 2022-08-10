Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo
There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails
It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?
Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete
When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo Gets Sip N Shop Part Two
About a month ago, Kalamazoo got a unique opportunity that not a lot of cities have done quite yet, and it seemed to have been a hit. Kalamazoo had its very first Sip N Shop, an organized event that was packed with vendors that were all black businesses. Even the food and drink vendors were all black-owned businesses, so attendees got to eat, drink, and shop with some of the best black businesses in the area.
Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan
During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
The Force is Strong in this Mattawan Man on TikTok
This Mattawan man has been viewed tens of millions of times because of his out-of-this-world Star Wars cosplay. When Jacob isn't busy working at Costco, he is going mad viral on TikTok under the username @polskihussar. Jacob currently has 76.2 thousand followers and over 2.1 million total video likes. He describes his channel as,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery
Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
Grand Rapids Was the First U.S. City to Add Fluoride To Its Water
Fluoride has been a part of most of our lives for some time. It's in our toothpaste, in our mouthwash, and has been in the public water supply in most areas for a while now. However, the very first city in the United States to add fluoride to its water supply is right here in Michigan.
Chicago’s Street Grid System Was Dreamed Up by a Vacationer in Paw Paw, Michigan
Today Chicago's streets are very logical. The street grid system has its nexus at the corner of State and Madison in the Loop. Street numbers grow sequentially the farther you move from that point. Chicago's street system wasn't always that way. Their orderly manor is thanks to a nearly forgotten...
Puddle of Mudd, Sister Hazel Headline a SOLD OUT WRKR Night at Ribfest
It's been a long time comin', but Kalamazoo Ribfest delivered in HUGE form for 2022. After three years of waiting, the smell of smokers and sunscreen wafted out of Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo once again, and Saturday night, WRKR Night, that crowd was at capacity, as Ribfest was officially SOLD OUT for the first time ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic
One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral
Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
New Life Jacket Loaner Stations Appear at South Haven Beaches
Sadly, this has been one of the deadliest summers for Lake Michigan beach goers. As of July 15, 2022 we were on pace for a record number of drownings with numbers not seen since 2020 when the Great Lake claimed the lives of 53 victims. Just over this past weekend...
173rd Calhoun County Fair Kicks Off This Weekend
The 173rd Calhoun County Fair will be kicking off this weekend, with free admission on opening day Saturday, August 13th, which will be full of free events that will fill the spectrum of family fun. The 4-H Youth Project Judging will be taking place, along with Antique Tractor Pulls and the traditional Open Horse Pulls, all of which are free entry. Beginning Sunday, gate admission is $10, with children 9 and under free. Kids Day is Tuesday, Seniors will get free admission on Wednesday. And, to round things up, the Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, August 20th, at 6:30 PM. Tickets for the Grand Stand Events can be purchased online.
Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall
Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0