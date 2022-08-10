ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKMI

These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo

There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails

It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?

Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
VICKSBURG, MI
WKMI

Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete

When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Vicksburg, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
WKMI

Kalamazoo Gets Sip N Shop Part Two

About a month ago, Kalamazoo got a unique opportunity that not a lot of cities have done quite yet, and it seemed to have been a hit. Kalamazoo had its very first Sip N Shop, an organized event that was packed with vendors that were all black businesses. Even the food and drink vendors were all black-owned businesses, so attendees got to eat, drink, and shop with some of the best black businesses in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan

During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
BUCHANAN, MI
WKMI

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

The Force is Strong in this Mattawan Man on TikTok

This Mattawan man has been viewed tens of millions of times because of his out-of-this-world Star Wars cosplay. When Jacob isn't busy working at Costco, he is going mad viral on TikTok under the username @polskihussar. Jacob currently has 76.2 thousand followers and over 2.1 million total video likes. He describes his channel as,
MATTAWAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Ohio Library Applies#Popular Books#Facebook Post#Meigs Library
WKMI

Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery

Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Puddle of Mudd, Sister Hazel Headline a SOLD OUT WRKR Night at Ribfest

It's been a long time comin', but Kalamazoo Ribfest delivered in HUGE form for 2022. After three years of waiting, the smell of smokers and sunscreen wafted out of Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo once again, and Saturday night, WRKR Night, that crowd was at capacity, as Ribfest was officially SOLD OUT for the first time ever.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKMI

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKMI

Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic

One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
WKMI

Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral

Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

173rd Calhoun County Fair Kicks Off This Weekend

The 173rd Calhoun County Fair will be kicking off this weekend, with free admission on opening day Saturday, August 13th, which will be full of free events that will fill the spectrum of family fun. The 4-H Youth Project Judging will be taking place, along with Antique Tractor Pulls and the traditional Open Horse Pulls, all of which are free entry. Beginning Sunday, gate admission is $10, with children 9 and under free. Kids Day is Tuesday, Seniors will get free admission on Wednesday. And, to round things up, the Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, August 20th, at 6:30 PM. Tickets for the Grand Stand Events can be purchased online.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall

Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy