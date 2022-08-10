I hope the Yankees used the off-day as a hard reset, because they need to turn around their uninspiring play in a hurry. The team has lost seven of their last eight as part of a 7-13 second half slide. Earlier in the season, they found different ways to win contests, now they’re finding a new way to lose each night. And though the Red Sox may be last in the division, even a momentary lapse in concentration during this three-game set could spell disaster.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO