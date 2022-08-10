ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

House explodes in Indiana: New video released

New surveillance video shows the moment a house exploded in Indiana on Wednesday. A married couple and their neighbor were killed in the blast. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.Aug. 12, 2022.
CBS Chicago

Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. She was last seen in February. Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
truecrimedaily

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children

A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
MISSOURI STATE
truecrimedaily

Ohio man arrested after toddler allegedly found burned and in 'unlivable' conditions

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burning a toddler. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office announced that on July 8 at approximately 4:50 p.m., United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to a home on Outpost Road, where they found the toddler. The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital with severe burn injuries.
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Police reveal new details of car crash that killed congresswoman and aides

Investigators changed their initial account of the crash that killed US Representative Jackie Walorski and two staff members, saying on Thursday that the car she was a passenger in had crossed the centre line prior to the head-on collision. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it had obtained eyewitness and video evidence that showed a Toyota RAV 4 driven by Republican Party official Zachery Potts had drifted into the path of an oncoming vehicle, contradicting its earlier findings.Ms Walorski, 58, her communications director Emma Thompson, 28, and Mr Potts, 27, were killed in the crash in northern...
INDIANA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
The US Sun

Inside dark past of Apple River tubing ‘knifeman’ who posted about ‘killing’ before ‘stabbing Isaac Schuman to death’

CHILLING new details have emerged about an alleged knifeman accused of carrying out a crazed stabbing spree at a popular river tubing spot, that left one dead and four hurt. Nicolae Miu was arrested and charged on Monday with the murder of 17-year-old honor student Isaac Schuman, who was stabbed to death along Wisconsin's Apple River on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 15 pounds of marijuana found in Arnold home during raid

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police allegedly found about 15 pounds of marijuana and guns during a raid in Arnold. Police said when multiple agencies carried out a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue on July 22, officers found multiple people and a baby inside the home, including Malique and Tresean Black.
ARNOLD, PA
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Seen Screaming in Semi Truck

New Jersey authorities said Thursday that a semi truck, its male driver, and a woman seen in the cab alongside him have all been located after the woman was spotted allegedly bloodied and in distress the day before. The woman, bleeding from the head, was seen screaming for help near a South Brunswick Toyota dealership on Wednesday afternoon, according to a witness. They said the woman was yanked back inside the truck’s cab by the driver, who then drove away at “a high rate of speed,” South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said. The incident was captured on video, he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kalamazoo, MI
Community Policy