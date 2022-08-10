ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapchat rolls out parental controls

By Rebecca Klar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Snapchat will allow parents to view who their teen users are connecting with on the app without viewing the content of the messages, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The feature is under the new Family Center on the app and comes after increased scrutiny from lawmakers over youth safety on Snapchat and other apps.

Through the Family Center, parents can see who their teen users are friends with and communicating with, but it does not let them view the substance of the conversations.

Snapchat said the tool is designed to “reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.”

Parents can also confidentially report any accounts that may be concerning to Snapchat.

Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer deal: Dems shocked, GOP feels betrayed

Snapchat will roll out additional features to the Family Center in the fall, including content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or piece of content.

Over the last year, Snapchat and other social media apps have faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to increase safety features for teen users.

Snapchat’s blog post also highlighted existing features in the platform that the company said keeps young users safe. For example, by default teen users have to be mutual friends before they can communicate with each other. The app also does not allow teens to have public profiles, and teens only show up as a “suggested friend” in limited instances.

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
ALTOONA, PA
