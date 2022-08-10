ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Westword

Reader: Not Everyone Needs Alcohol for a Good Time

Awake, which became Denver's first sober bar when it opened at 2240 Clay Street in May 2021, will go into hibernation after August 21 as its owners look for a new location. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and an alcohol-free bar by night. Co-owner Billy Wynne says that he and his wife, Christy, decided to open the shops a few years into their sober journey because "we wanted to contribute to the alcohol-free movement and create a space in Denver where people can come have fun, feel safe and have some tasty beverages." But their current space has some limitations, and they're hoping to grow the business.
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado

Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
ESTES PARK, CO
Westword

Dazzle Moving Into Denver Performing Arts Complex

Denver and Dazzle will soon be making some beautiful music together. Sometime in late November, Dazzle will pack up and leave its current home downtown, moving just two blocks away to 1080 14th Street, where it will become a tenant of the Denver Performing Arts Complex in a decade-long lease with Denver Arts & Venues, which operates the city-owned complex.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.

According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Colorado’s Most Iconic Foods, Ranked

There may be nothing that screams “Colorado!” more than green chile, preferably smothered on a breakfast burrito. Except maybe fried bull testicles. Or our namesake Denver omelet. OK, so there’s debate over the Colorado-iest food of them all, but at least we’ve got options. Here, eight of the foods that best symbolize the Centennial State, ranked on a scale of one to 10.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News

Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Farmers' Market Finds: Mile High Fungi Is Cultivating Local Culinary ’Shrooms

It's peak season for farmers’ markets. No matter your neighborhood, you can find local produce and handcrafted goodies near you. In Farmers' Market Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights some stand-out local farmers' market vendors and dishes up a recipe using their goods. Vendor:. Mile High...
DENVER, CO
denvergazette.com

LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience

As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot

This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
celebsbar.com

South Park’s 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Is a Rush, in More Ways Than One

Kyle Eustice The second night of the South Park 25th anniversary shows at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado Wednesday night provided plenty of surprises — even, in some cases, for the key figures on stage, not all of whom had been prepped ahead of time about a crowd-rousing musical cameo from two members of Rush.With an unprecedented number of Kyle, Cartman, Stan and Kenny costumes sprinkled throughout the sold-out crowd, the concert got underway with the co-creators of the Comedy Central animated series (and proud Colorado natives), Trey Parker and Matt Stone, performed a rendition of “Uncle Fucka” that magically brought tears to some of those watching.
MORRISON, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Boulder author shares her story of helping her husband to die with dignity

Colorado voters have passed a number of statewide measures that remain taboo in other parts of the country. Perhaps the obvious example is the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Colorado is one of only three states nationwide to have authorized Medical Aid in Dying via ballot measures. Six other states...
BOULDER, CO

