FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle Martin
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Westword
Reader: Not Everyone Needs Alcohol for a Good Time
Awake, which became Denver's first sober bar when it opened at 2240 Clay Street in May 2021, will go into hibernation after August 21 as its owners look for a new location. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and an alcohol-free bar by night. Co-owner Billy Wynne says that he and his wife, Christy, decided to open the shops a few years into their sober journey because "we wanted to contribute to the alcohol-free movement and create a space in Denver where people can come have fun, feel safe and have some tasty beverages." But their current space has some limitations, and they're hoping to grow the business.
estesparknews.com
10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado
Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
Westword
Dazzle Moving Into Denver Performing Arts Complex
Denver and Dazzle will soon be making some beautiful music together. Sometime in late November, Dazzle will pack up and leave its current home downtown, moving just two blocks away to 1080 14th Street, where it will become a tenant of the Denver Performing Arts Complex in a decade-long lease with Denver Arts & Venues, which operates the city-owned complex.
Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.
According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
Denver Parade of Homes showcases latest builds
The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
5280.com
Colorado’s Most Iconic Foods, Ranked
There may be nothing that screams “Colorado!” more than green chile, preferably smothered on a breakfast burrito. Except maybe fried bull testicles. Or our namesake Denver omelet. OK, so there’s debate over the Colorado-iest food of them all, but at least we’ve got options. Here, eight of the foods that best symbolize the Centennial State, ranked on a scale of one to 10.
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of The Brown Palace Hotel for its 130th birthday
The iconic and historic Brown Palace Hotel holds onto most of its history, much to the enjoyment of everyone who visits.
Future of A/C in Colorado: Hotter summers put bigger spotlight on A/C need
As residents in a Denver condominium struggle with no working A/C, about 30% of homes in Denver are also without it. Experts say it's time for change.
Westword
Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News
Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
Westword
Farmers' Market Finds: Mile High Fungi Is Cultivating Local Culinary ’Shrooms
It's peak season for farmers’ markets. No matter your neighborhood, you can find local produce and handcrafted goodies near you. In Farmers' Market Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights some stand-out local farmers' market vendors and dishes up a recipe using their goods. Vendor:. Mile High...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
denvergazette.com
LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience
As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
Westword
Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot
This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
celebsbar.com
South Park’s 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Is a Rush, in More Ways Than One
Kyle Eustice The second night of the South Park 25th anniversary shows at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado Wednesday night provided plenty of surprises — even, in some cases, for the key figures on stage, not all of whom had been prepped ahead of time about a crowd-rousing musical cameo from two members of Rush.With an unprecedented number of Kyle, Cartman, Stan and Kenny costumes sprinkled throughout the sold-out crowd, the concert got underway with the co-creators of the Comedy Central animated series (and proud Colorado natives), Trey Parker and Matt Stone, performed a rendition of “Uncle Fucka” that magically brought tears to some of those watching.
aspenpublicradio.org
Boulder author shares her story of helping her husband to die with dignity
Colorado voters have passed a number of statewide measures that remain taboo in other parts of the country. Perhaps the obvious example is the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Colorado is one of only three states nationwide to have authorized Medical Aid in Dying via ballot measures. Six other states...
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
