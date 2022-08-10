ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

wjol.com

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors

Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Conclusion of High School Summer Internship Program

Parents were on hand to celebrate the successes of their sons and daughters, as the tenth Grundy County Summer Internship Program came to a close. An internship recognition dinner was held August 9th, to formally recognize and congratulate students that participated in the paid, hands-on, internship program. The internships offer students a chance to learn about the variety of employment options in their community while gaining work experience.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Seneca: Community Planning Survey Results

An easy way to find out how a municipality is working for their community is to conduct a residential survey. Earlier this year, after the village decided to get residential feedback, Village Clerk Jennifer Peddicord sent out 773 residential surveys. Questions ranged from why people live or work in Seneca,...
SENECA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Coal City School Board Approves Return To School Plan

The Coal City School Board last week heard an update on their return to school plan. Here is Superintendent Chris Spencer. Spencer said there will be a staff institute day on August 15th and first day of school will be on August 16th. For more information, visit coalcityschools.org.
COAL CITY, IL
stnonline.com

Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver

Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
ALGONQUIN, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy County Board Approved Plumbing Contract

The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved a plumbing inspector contract for the Land Use Department. Here is Land Use Director Heidi Miller. Your browser does not support the audio element. Miller said the Land Use Committee also approved the contract at their meeting in late July.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Beans-and-Bites Is Accepting Donations With CFGC's Help

Through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Grundy County, an up-and-coming nonprofit in Coal City, can now accept donations. After recently reaching out to CFGC for assistance with setting up Beans-and-Bites, founder Kris Sayers said, there's already a great amount of buzz and people wanting to donate to their new non-profit.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest

Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Announces Kane Vax Hub Appointments in August and September

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) announces additional COVID vaccination appointments in August and September at the Kane Vax Hub, Batavia. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available. The Kane Vax Hub at 501 N. Randall Street will be open on Friday August 12, Saturday August 13 and Tuesday August...
KANE COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released

Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released. Lawsuit filed by Senator Michael Hastings against Frankfort Police Department seeks discovery due to a dissemination of a fabricated police report to influence November 8 elections. State Senator Michael Hastings filed a lawsuit seeking discovery from the Frankfort...
FRANKFORT, IL
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL

