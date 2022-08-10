Read full article on original website
THE ECONEWS REPORT: Exploring California’s Coasts, With Obi Kaufmann
Obi Kaufmann, naturalist and best-selling author, joins Gang Green to talk about his new book, The Coasts of California: A California Field Atlas. Like his previous best sellers, The Coasts of California explores the Golden State’s wild places in a way only Obi can, through hundreds of watercolor paintings and maps, woven together with philosophy and lyrical naturalism.
