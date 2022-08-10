ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Inflation Slips From 40-Year Peak, Remains High At 8.5%

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9rNJ_0hBoqwZV00

Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June.

Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest such rise more than two years.

Still, prices are spiking across a wide range of goods and services, leaving most Americans worse off. Average paychecks are rising faster than they have in decades — but not fast enough to keep up with accelerating costs for such items as food, rent, autos and medical services.

President Joe Biden has pointed to declining gas prices as a sign that his policies — including large releases of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — are helping lessen the higher costs that have strained Americans’ finances, particularly for lower-income Americans and Black and Hispanic households.

Yet Republicans are stressing the persistence of high inflation as a top issue in the midterm congressional elections, with polls showing that elevated prices have driven Biden’s approval ratings down sharply.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months. The wholesale report follows government data Wednesday that showed that consumer inflation was unchanged from June to July — the first flat figure after 25 straight months of increases. Yet economists caution that it’s still too early to say that inflation is headed steadily lower.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on

Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Americans#Hispanic#Republicans
Axios

Inflation drops to zero in July due to falling gas prices

Consumer prices were unchanged in July, as plunging prices for gasoline dragged the Consumer Price Index down to zero. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose only 0.3%, below what analysts expected. Driving the news: The Labor Department reported that overall consumer prices rose 0% last month, and are...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’

Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Fatherly

Inflation Is Flattening And Gas Prices Are Under $4 — But Will It Last?

After months of worrying about gas prices rising and inflation rates reaching record highs, there’s finally some (tepid) sign of relief. On Aug. 10, two welcome announcements dropped: July’s inflation report shows that inflation has flattened month over month, and gas prices dropped to a level we haven’t seen in months. While there’s no reason to pop out the celebrations just yet, overall, things just got a little easier for families.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls after July consumer prices come in unchanged from prior month

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Wednesday as a highly anticipated inflation figure came in flat compared with the previous month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped almost 4 basis points to 2.759%, hitting the lowest level in a week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.029%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US unemployment claims rise by 14,000 to 262,000

The number of Americans who signed up for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since November, though the U.S. job market continues to show signs of strength.Applications for jobless aid climbed by 14,000 to 262,000 and now have risen five out of the last six weeks, the Labor Department reported Thursday.The four-week average for claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, rose by 4,500 to 252,000, also the highest since November.Unemployment applications are a proxy for layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.So far this year,...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Inflation slowed in July, showing Fed's rate hikes are working

Inflation slowed in July as gasoline prices dropped, a sign the Federal Reserve's efforts to control spiraling prices are taking effect. Consumer prices last month rose 8.5% from the same month a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday — lower than economists had expected and down from 9.1% in June.
MLS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Menu price inflation remained elevated in July

The dramatic runup in restaurant menu prices continued in July, though there are signs that inflation may have peaked. Food away from home prices rose 0.7% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. That is a slowdown from the 0.9% inflation reported in June, though it remains at the higher-than-average pace the industry has set for much of this year.
BUSINESS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy