Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
It’s National Vinyl Day! Here are the top 3 record stores in West Michigan
Growing up, I would listen to old school records in my grandparents' home. It was one of the highlights of my younger years. Now as an adult, I have gradually started my own collection that has transformed into a full wall in my place. In honor of the national day,...
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Save Water & Drink Tequila at Grand Rapids Tequila Festival This Weekend
As a fan of the agave alcohol, this weekend is right up my alley. The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest is happening on Saturday, August 13th, at the DeVos Place. Over 100 different tequilas, mezcals, and cocktails will be available during the festival for tasting. This sounds like a dream!. According...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
RELATED PEOPLE
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
GVMC Wants To Know What You Hate About Going To Gerald R Ford International Airport
It's not a stretch to say that we all love traveling out of town and going on vacation. There is nothing better than seeing new faces, new places, and new spaces. But let's be honest... the worst part of traveling, is the actual traveling. So, if you frequently fly out...
Did You Know You can Get FREE Cleaning Supplies, Paint, Motor Oil + More at Kent County Swap Shop?
Who doesn't love a good deal? And "free" is the best kind of deal... Well, you can get free home, auto, and garden supplies right here in Kent County!. Kent County Department of Public Works' Swap Shop Offers Free Household Supplies. I didn't know the Kent County Department of Public...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are People Shooting at Cars With Paintball Guns? It’s Happening in Grand Rapids.
We have had so many shootings and gun violence in Grand Rapids this year that it's almost numbing when you hear another story of another shooting. But, this time the shootings are a little bit different since they were with paintball guns, and it happened on Alpine and 3 Mile yesterday morning.
That Time A Mustard Plug Sticker Popped Up On A National TV Show
The sticker appears to be stuck to a wall in the restroom of the bar featured in 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Which is a long way from Grand Rapids. Mustard Plug Plays Friday Night At The Listening Lawn Downtown. And there were still some tickets available as of this...
Owners of Grand Rapids’ Gita Pita, Char Open New Catering Company
If you've got a big crew to feed, there's a delicious new option in Grand Rapids. Good news if you're a fan of Grand Rapids' restaurants Gita Pita and Char - they are expanding with Fava - A Catering Company. Owners Khaled Hammad, Abdul Qassem, Adham Kader, and Ramzy Kader...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0