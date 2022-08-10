ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

Tour Aspen’s $45 Million Mt. Hayden Lodge Currently for Sale

A home for sale in Aspen, Colorado is known as the Mt. Hayden Lodge and is currently listed for $45 million. The home is located at 931 N. Hayden Drive, Aspen, Colorado 81611. As you can see, one of the reasons that the home is worth so much money is the fact that it's not only huge but is also located right on the famous ski mountain.
ASPEN, CO
nbc11news.com

Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11. During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
monitordaily.com

EquipmentShare Opens New Location in Grand Junction, CO

EquipmentShare, a construction equipment and technology solutions company, opened a new location in Grand Junction, CO, on Aug. 9. The branch will serve local contractors and provide dozens of job opportunities for the area. Around 50 people attended the location opening event, including EquipmentShare employees, local county and city officials,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Golden Girls of Grand Junction

You won’t find Dorothy, Rose, or Blanche at the Joseph Center, but you will find six women getting back on their feet.
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
nbc11news.com

CDOT update on North Ave road work

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B Resurfacing Project. Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You

The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
99.9 KEKB

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Showers and storms possible Thursday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Consistency has been the weather game so far this week, now we’re looking ahead to some changes. Those changes include some cooling and an increasing chance for showers and storms for at least some of our area. This evening will be mostly sunny to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

