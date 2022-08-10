ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order

Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
ECONOMY
WTOP

MetroAccess workers reach tentative deal to end strike

MetroAccess drivers are poised to end a nine-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with a private contractor Transdev on Thursday. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents MetroAccess paratransit workers, have been on strike since Aug. 1 seeking better pay, health care and retirement benefits amid a long-running staffing shortage.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Md. police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations

Advocates for police reform in Maryland say greater transparency is needed before the state settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards. Advocates held a news conference Tuesday to criticize regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Dupont Circle Hq#Avison Young#1331 L St Nw
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Md. education leaders discuss solutions for recruitment, retention

At a gathering at the University of Maryland, state education leaders have been discussing the challenges of hiring and retaining teachers and administrators. Segun Eubanks, director of the Center for Education Innovation and Improvement at the University of Maryland, told WTOP that when it comes to school systems’ ability to fully staff by the start of classes, “This year is probably going to be rough; it’s hard to imagine otherwise.”
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy