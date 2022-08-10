Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Sand castles, Unity Music Festival and more to do this weekend in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — There's always a lot to do in West Michigan on the weekends, but don't worry, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered. Check out some of the coolest activities each weekend with our weekend guide to West Michigan. Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest. Where: City Beach,...
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
It’s National Vinyl Day! Here are the top 3 record stores in West Michigan
Growing up, I would listen to old school records in my grandparents' home. It was one of the highlights of my younger years. Now as an adult, I have gradually started my own collection that has transformed into a full wall in my place. In honor of the national day,...
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
That Time A Mustard Plug Sticker Popped Up On A National TV Show
The sticker appears to be stuck to a wall in the restroom of the bar featured in 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Which is a long way from Grand Rapids. Mustard Plug Plays Friday Night At The Listening Lawn Downtown. And there were still some tickets available as of this...
How to help Muskegon Pride raise money for 2023 festival, find new home
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A solid opportunity to pay it forward and get a little work done on the car while you're at it this weekend for those who live in the Muskegon area: a car wash benefitting Muskegon Pride. On the heels of the successes of the city's...
WOOD
Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
GRPD completes 571 door knocks in 'high risk' areas using 'DICE' model
Not everyone answered the door, but those who did repeatedly complained about reckless driving and hearing gunshots nightly.
'Everyone has a job': Robinson's Popcorn is a true family craft
For Benjamin Robinson, popcorn is more than just a sweet or savory snack. It's an art. It's a craft — his family's craft.
‘It’s incredibly important’: Clinic helps Michiganders get licenses back
A clinic aimed at walking people through the process of what they need to do to get their license back and drive legally once again was held in Muskegon County Wednesday.
Family mourns man who drowned, restaurant hosting fundraiser
A local restaurant will host a fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses of an employee that drowned in Lake Michigan.
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, ‘risking their lives’
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life.
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a "second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
