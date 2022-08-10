ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI
KRMG

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a "second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

