Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
It’s National Vinyl Day! Here are the top 3 record stores in West Michigan
Growing up, I would listen to old school records in my grandparents' home. It was one of the highlights of my younger years. Now as an adult, I have gradually started my own collection that has transformed into a full wall in my place. In honor of the national day,...
Grand Rapids Comic Con Being Held In Kalamazoo In April 2023
The Grand Rapids Comic Con recently shred that they were having venue problems for 2023, in a post that spoke about how the Devos Place has had construction delays that will interfere with the Comic-Con "Spring Fling Road Trip" dates of April 14-16, 2023:. We did a bunch of feverish...
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year, people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Save Water & Drink Tequila at Grand Rapids Tequila Festival This Weekend
As a fan of the agave alcohol, this weekend is right up my alley. The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest is happening on Saturday, August 13th, at the DeVos Place. Over 100 different tequilas, mezcals, and cocktails will be available during the festival for tasting. This sounds like a dream!. According...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
GVMC Wants To Know What You Hate About Going To Gerald R Ford International Airport
It's not a stretch to say that we all love traveling out of town and going on vacation. There is nothing better than seeing new faces, new places, and new spaces. But let's be honest... the worst part of traveling, is the actual traveling. So, if you frequently fly out...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Kent County Kids in Need of Shoes Can Get Them For Free This Month
Do you know a child in need of shoes for the upcoming school year? Grand Rapids non-profit, In the Image is hosting it's free shoe giveaway this month. For the 26th year, In the Image is supplying new shoes to kids in Kent County. In the Image is a free-of-charge thrift store.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
This Is Why I’m Thankful Someone Vandalized The Millennium Park Pavilion
The Grant Pavilion at Millennium Park and Beach was damaged by vandals over the weekend. While I'm disappointed someone would cause such damage and destruction, I'm actually thankful it happened. Now, before you judge me and think I'm a terrible person give me a chance to explain why. Grant Pavilion...
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Are People Shooting at Cars With Paintball Guns? It’s Happening in Grand Rapids.
We have had so many shootings and gun violence in Grand Rapids this year that it's almost numbing when you hear another story of another shooting. But, this time the shootings are a little bit different since they were with paintball guns, and it happened on Alpine and 3 Mile yesterday morning.
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
