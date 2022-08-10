ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies

COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Updates From Grundy County Health Department

WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project

Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
MUNSTER, IN
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
742 E Downer Place

This home is located on the East side of Aurora! This ranch is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom. 4 MINUTE DRIVE FROM CASINO AND DOWNTOWN AURORA, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO FOX VALLEY MALL, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO AURORA OUTLET MALL, SECTION 8 FRIENDLY. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 580 minimum credit score. $75 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK. NO PET BREED/WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS.
AURORA, IL
Grundy County Board Member Resigning

The Grundy County Board last night approved the resignation of a county board member. Board Chairman Chris Balkema explains. He said a new person could be appointed next month. Your browser does not support the audio element. With Kinsella’s resignation, the board also approved making a few minor changes to...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago

CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
CHICAGO, IL
Thefts of Kias and Hyundais are skyrocketing, up 767% this summer in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A national crime trend involving Kias and Hyundais is hitting the Chicago area hard – with thefts more than quadrupling in Cook County. In light of the crime trend, law enforcement wants everyone to know what's going on and how best to protect themselves and their cars. CBS 2's Tara Molina talked Thursday with one woman whose Kia was just stolen. The woman, Juanita Blalock, said she wishes someone had warned her. Blalock's 2020 Kia Sportage was parked steps from her West Englewood neighborhood home around 3 p.m. Sunday – and suddenly it was gone. Blalock said...
COOK COUNTY, IL
'I'm 26, I Make $95,000 & I Had To Cut Off My Parents'

This is how a financial analyst in Chicago, IL, spends her money over the course of one week. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Morris High School Seeking Public's Input Regarding Mascot

Morris Community High School is moving forward in executing the mascot retirement plan that the Board of Education approved in January 2022. The next step in the process is to ask community members to please complete the survey that can be found at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MorrisCHS. "We are asking that...
MORRIS, IL
Village of Oswego moves to help solve Oswego East High School parking issue

In the continuing dilemma of how to resolve a student parking issue centered at Oswego East High School that overflows and creates problems in the neighboring Ashcroft Mills subdivision, there have been two attempts recently by the village of Oswego.. Now, the Oswego Village Board will address the issue again...
OSWEGO, IL
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL

