Life has been extra stressful lately, hasn’t it? It's leaving many of us wondering how to reduce stress from the news, from our lifestyles, or the people around us. That could mean spending a day or two offline, taking a mental health day from school or work, or spending some time with your friends just hanging out. But it's also important to look inward and use your own coping skills to reduce stress. Astrology can show us the innate ways that we react to stressful aspects of life — for better or worse. So, read on to find out how to reduce stress, how your sign often reacts to stress, and how you can cope with it. As always, if you're experiencing extreme stress or anxiety, or just want help coping, help is available.

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 DAYS AGO