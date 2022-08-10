ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Benzinga

Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
Benzinga

Vtex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vtex VTEX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vtex missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7.84 million from the same period last...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print

U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
Benzinga

PureCycle Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

PureCycle Technologies PCT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PureCycle Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview

China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Digital Media Solns DMS shares rose 109.3% to $2.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 13.6 million, which is 25920.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Where Fastly Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fastly FSLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fastly has an average price target of $13.8 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $9.00.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
Benzinga

Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings

Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings

Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

ESS Tech GWH shares rose 15.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. LegalZoom.com LZ stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion....
