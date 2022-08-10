Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton cutting 700+ jobs, Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post winning week
SoulCycle is shuttering 20 of its 82 studios, the New York Post reported, citing a companywide Zoom meeting. The closures will put 75 of the company’s 1,350 employees out of work, the Post said. Part-timers may be transferred to other sites or lose their jobs. The indoor cycling gym...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vtex: Q2 Earnings Insights
Vtex VTEX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vtex missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7.84 million from the same period last...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print
U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
PureCycle Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
PureCycle Technologies PCT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PureCycle Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Digital Media Solns DMS shares rose 109.3% to $2.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 13.6 million, which is 25920.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights
Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Where Fastly Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fastly FSLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fastly has an average price target of $13.8 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $9.00.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings
Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings
Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
ESS Tech GWH shares rose 15.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. LegalZoom.com LZ stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion....
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Chevron, Disney, Fisker, Welltower, Wendy’s and More
Friday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Analog Devices, Chevron, Fisker, Healthcare Realty Trust, Paysafe, Tempur Sealy, Upstart, Walt Disney, Welltower, Wendy's and XP.
The Rally Continues: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Trading Higher Following Great Day For Markets On Wednesday
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were trading higher Thursday morning by about .5% following a great day for stocks on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning before the open, all eyes were on the CPI print for July. The number came in lower than expected, convincing some traders the Fed will be able to turn more dovish sooner than initially thought.
