Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO