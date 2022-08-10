Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
makeuseof.com
How to Get a List of All the Apps Installed on Your Android Device
With the continuous evolution of smartphones, you’ve become more and more dependent on mobile apps to accomplish your day-to-day tasks. There is an app for everything—from watching a movie to handling your finances. But as your phone gets old, keeping track of all the apps installed on it...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
ZDNet
Want to block third-party trackers on your Android device? Try DuckDuckGo's new feature
There are trackers everywhere. Their goal is to glom onto your network behavior and inform businesses of your: browsing habits, visited websites, time spent on websites, purchases, and clicks on advertisements. The result is a full-blown advertising profile for you. Thanks to trackers, I've experienced some rather disturbing behavior on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tech Experts Explain The Best Internet Browser For Speed And Security
Gone are the days of old when you had very few internet browsers to choose from and little to have to think about when it came to making that choice. One of today’s biggest tech concerns is hacking and all of the data that can be stolen from you from a hacking attempt and it’s more important than ever to choose your browser wisely. Some browsers (Chrome is a good example) are flashy, fun, and offer a ton of customization options. Others are super low-key and minimalist in their design and offerings. But when it comes to the browser that many tech experts say is the best choice for speed and security, one has risen above the rest.
Meta injecting code into websites to track its users, research says
Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has been rewriting websites its users visit, letting the company follow them across the web after they click links in its apps, according to new research from an ex-Google engineer. The two apps have been taking advantage of the fact that users who...
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
Ars Technica
New Google site begs Apple for mercy in messaging war
Google has been unable to field a stable, competitive messaging platform for years and has thoroughly lost the messaging war to products with a long-term strategy. At least some divisions inside the company are waking up to how damaging this is to Google as a company, and now Google's latest strategy is to... beg its competition for mercy? Google—which has launched 13 different messaging apps since iMessage launched in 2011—now says, "It's time for Apple to fix texting."
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
Websites use URLs to track you. Here’s how to stop them.
The sites you visit are your business only. Brooke Cagle / UnsplashTake (some of) your privacy back.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
How Google keeps you safe in Chrome without violating your privacy
Most of us should be familiar with Chrome's Safe Browsing feature, which warns if you're visiting a page that might be dangerous. It's not like most of us are actively seeking out malware or phishing sites, but once in a while, some link on Reddit, an email, or some deep Search rabbit hole takes you to an unsavory place, and Chrome lets you know it might not be a good idea to proceed. I never really thought about it very deeply it, but I always assumed that the system worked because Google knew through Chrome which pages I was visiting and kept an eye out based on a list. That's partly true, but it escapes one critical and interesting fact: The Safe Browsing system actually doesn't tell Google which pages you're on, preserving your privacy just a little more.
Android Authority
Why I'm not keeping all my digital eggs in the Google basket
What happens if your Google account gets compromised or deleted?. Google has built a ton of services, all of them accessible via one account. In fact, with a few exceptions here and there (YouTube, Google Search, Google Maps), you can’t actually use most of the company’s major services without creating an account in the first place.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
Comments / 0