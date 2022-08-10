Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
jerseysportingnews.com
Rutgers Men's Soccer's 2022 Season Preview
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s soccer team will kick off the 2022 preseason with two games against Omaha and Creighton universities in Nebraska before coming back home to Piscataway for their first game of the regular season. Last year, Rutgers went 9-6-2, which was their first winning record since...
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl's U.S. Invasion Continues With Stores Set for Atlanta and Brooklyn
Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is readying for its grand opening in Atlanta on Aug. 17. The hard discounter also made headlines this month as it will open its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope, as reported by the Commercial Observer on Aug. 3.
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
Essence
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
Lil Baby Hosts Back-to-School Concert
For the third time, Lil Baby has thrown a back-to-school charity event, providing 3,000 kids with free food, haircut, and school supplies. The post Lil Baby Hosts Back-to-School Concert appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
progressivegrocer.com
Lidl to Open 1st Store in Brooklyn
Discount grocery store chain Lidl US has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease with William Macklowe Co. and Senlac Ridge Partners to open its first-ever location in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Expected to open in 2024, the store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
Staten Island son, 22, was executed in Nazi crime after World War II commando raid in Italy. | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Aug. 13, 1945, edition of the Staten Island Advance. During the World War II years, the Advance had the sad duty of sharing news about hometown sons who were killed in action overseas. Most were announced on the front page. News of the death of Rosario F. Squatrito of South Beach came about a week after the first atomic bomb was dropped and as Japan considered surrender.
Buyer beware: Customers say home warranties cause more headaches than help
ATLANTA — They sell peace of mind and protection if things go wrong in your home. But many customers say their home warranties brought them nothing but more headaches. Eric Ebell has no complaints about his new air conditioner after spending most of the Atlanta summer in sweltering heat.
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
A plan to implement a congestion pricing plan is slowly moving forward. Traffic could be reduced by as much as 20% as a result of congestion pricing, according to the MTA. [ more › ]
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
