Montclair, NJ

jerseysportingnews.com

Rutgers Men's Soccer's 2022 Season Preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s soccer team will kick off the 2022 preseason with two games against Omaha and Creighton universities in Nebraska before coming back home to Piscataway for their first game of the regular season. Last year, Rutgers went 9-6-2, which was their first winning record since...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.

Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl's U.S. Invasion Continues With Stores Set for Atlanta and Brooklyn

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is readying for its grand opening in Atlanta on Aug. 17. The hard discounter also made headlines this month as it will open its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope, as reported by the Commercial Observer on Aug. 3.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
ATLANTA, GA
progressivegrocer.com

Lidl to Open 1st Store in Brooklyn

Discount grocery store chain Lidl US has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease with William Macklowe Co. and Senlac Ridge Partners to open its first-ever location in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Expected to open in 2024, the store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary

The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island son, 22, was executed in Nazi crime after World War II commando raid in Italy. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Aug. 13, 1945, edition of the Staten Island Advance. During the World War II years, the Advance had the sad duty of sharing news about hometown sons who were killed in action overseas. Most were announced on the front page. News of the death of Rosario F. Squatrito of South Beach came about a week after the first atomic bomb was dropped and as Japan considered surrender.
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY

