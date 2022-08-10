Read full article on original website
Related
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
US News and World Report
Zimbabwe Blames Measles Surge on Sect Gatherings After 80 Children Die
HARARE (Reuters) - A measles outbreak has killed 80 children in Zimbabwe since April, the ministry of health has said, blaming church sect gatherings for the surge. In a statement seen by Reuters on Sunday, the ministry said the outbreak had now spread nationwide, with a case fatality rate of 6.9%.
RELATED PEOPLE
When Exactly Should You Use Mouthwash In Your Oral Health Routine?
Mouthwash is a great way to keep your mouth clean and healthy, but it's important to use it correctly.
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
US News and World Report
Up Your Skin Care Routine During Hot Summer Months
SATURDAY, Aug. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sweating can affect your skin, so learning how to handle it should be an important part of your skin care regime, a Baylor College of Medicine aesthetician says. "Sweating is an important bodily function that cools you down, expels toxins through your skin...
US News and World Report
FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a Travel Pro Thanks to My Flight Attendant Husband — Here’s How You Can Become One Too
Table of Contents 1. Packing Organizers 2. Grooming, Health & Wellness 3. In-Flight Entertainment 4. Power Adapters As a former flight attendant, my husband is always well packed and seemingly prepared for any turn of events when we travel for leisure, especially when it comes to long flights. I often envy how he manages to have a compact bag while still having everything he needs — along with all things I didn’t know I needed as well. I, on the other hand, used to pack everything under the sun. You know, just in case. This haphazard packing method often resulted in a disaster of several bags I...
US News and World Report
Watch Out for the Warning Signs of Heart Failure
SUNDAY, Aug. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Heart failure can develop at any age, but it can be prevented or treated, one cardiologist says. Heart failure happens when the heart becomes too stiff or weak, no longer able to keep up with the body's demands for pumping blood. The primary cause is heart disease, but the heart muscle can also stiffen because of poorly controlled high blood pressure or diabetes. More rarely, cardiomyopathies or myocarditis from a virus can cause the condition.
US News and World Report
CDC Drops Quarantine, Distancing Recommendations for COVID
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least...
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
Comments / 0