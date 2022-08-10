ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Brain Ultrasound Signals Linked to Motor Disability, Gait

Enhanced ultrasound signals in the substantia nigra, the area of the brain impacted by Parkinson’s disease, are associated with increased motor disability and gait disturbances, a study concluded. The researchers noted that these ultrasound signals, called hyperechogenicity, may be useful a biomarker that reflects disease severity. “Our results may...
My Mornings Are Broken Due to Parkinson’s Disease

When Cat Stevens sang “Morning has broken,” the lyrics were referring to the rejuvenation of the sunrise. That doesn’t happen for me as someone with Parkinson’s disease. It starts with what I call the 4 a.m. four-alarm wake-up call. It’s head-to-toe body pain, sweating, and an...
Patients’ Depression Often Carries Over to Care Partners

More disability and higher levels of depression in Parkinson’s disease patients predicted an increase in burden and depression of their care partners, such as family and friends, over two years, a study concluded. The findings underscore the need to monitor the burden of care partners over time. Treatment targeting...
