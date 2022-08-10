ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100.5 The River

New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County

There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
KENT COUNTY, MI
