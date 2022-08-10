Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
WSAZ
Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large portion of a tree at Huntington’s Ritter Park fell on a car Friday afternoon. The large branches fell onto the park parking lot located along 8th Street. No one was inside the vehicle when the three large branches fell. Crews with the Greater...
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
Metro News
Suspect in Charleston murder in custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
Metro News
Man charged in fair road collision
MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of a house fire in Gallagher this morning was an 85-year-old man. Officials say they are still not sure if the fire was the cause of the man’s death. According to Pratt Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Shanklin, there was also an explosion at the scene after the fire. […]
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
Asphalt art brightens up Huntington neighborhood
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers helped make the roadway pop in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, West Virginia. The artwork was done by volunteers in the community. There are plans to paint the asphalt in both Fairfield and on the West End on Saturday and Sunday!
WSAZ
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on...
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
wchsnetwork.com
One person dead in Kanawha County house fire
GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
WSAZ
Explosion reported during deadly house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were met by fierce flames and an explosion when responding to a call Friday morning. According to the East Bank Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home along Middle Patch Road in the Gallagher community, flames were showing through the roof and a man was on the front porch.
wchstv.com
Two accused of stealing aluminum cans from Jackson County business
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said two men face charges in Jackson County after they allegedly stole aluminum cans at a business, and the owner of the property followed the suspects’ vehicle until a deputy could arrive. Erwin Winford Page, 53, of Charleston and Benjie K....
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
wchstv.com
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
