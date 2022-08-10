ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay not at all pleased with Rams offense: 'Long, long way to go'

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCgd2_0hBoIrRY00

Sean McVay announced some big news after practice on Tuesday, revealing that he did indeed sign a contract extension with the Rams this offseason – something the team hasn’t yet announced because Les Snead’s deal is still being worked on.

On a less exciting note, he also told reporters that he’s not at all happy with where the offense is at with training camp winding down. McVay didn’t completely rip his offensive players, and he certainly didn’t call out anyone individually, but there seems to be a legitimate gap between the state of the offense and defense.

“I think we’re in the process of building,” he said. “When you look at today, I thought it was outstanding by the defense. A lot of turnovers. On the flip side, which is some of the things you deal with, not nearly good enough offensively. But I thought there were some positive strides in the run game. I thought we leveled off runs, I thought we fit some combinations up.”

McVay indicated earlier this week that the team wasn’t where he wanted it to be, but he focused more on the offense Tuesday. He wants to see a higher sense of urgency on that side of the ball, something they’ll keep working on with Week 1 less than a month away.

“We have a long, long way to go,” McVay said. “We’re not anywhere close to where we need to be. Nobody needs to press the panic button, but we gotta start having a little bit more sense of urgency overall, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. And that’s what we’re gonna continue to focus on.”

Some of the things that bothered McVay was the lack of ball security. Jalen Ramsey had two picks, David Long Jr. had a pick-six and Russ Yeast also pulled down an interception. Sometimes, the defense just makes more plays than the offense, but the operation on offense has to be better.

Pre-snap penalties, particularly those in the red zone, don’t help either.

“We gotta take better care of the football,” McVay continued. “We’ve got to be able to do things that are in alignment with what good teams do. Even some of the procedural issues, pre-snap penalties. We’re in a situation where we’re playing for a touchdown, you’re on the 7 (-yard line), you jump offsides, moves it back to the 12. Your chances of being able to punch it in significantly decrease. You can’t have those kind of things from players that have played a lot of football. That’s why you do practice.”

McVay praised the defense once again, especially after a practice where the entire unit – sans Leonard Floyd – was on the field together. Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner were running in team drills for the first time, giving everyone a glimpse at the potential of this defense.

“The defense has done some really good things. I was very pleased with them,” McVay said. “They’re really playing as one. You could see our full arsenal was out there today with Jalen getting as many snaps, Aaron coming off an off-day, Bobby continuing to lead the way. … I really like where we’re at defensively and want to start to see some increased urgency offensively.”

Wednesday will be the Rams’ final practice of training camp before heading back to Cal Lutheran where they’ll prepare for three preseason games and eventually the start of the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch

Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
FOX Sports

Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending

The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy