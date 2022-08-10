“Kind of generous” NBA Insider believes it is wrong to expect Lakers to turn their future around next season

Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Yardbarker
NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'
After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Lakers: Robert Horry Sounds Off on Clippers Title Chances in Recent Interview
Former Lakers forward Robert Horry knows a thing or two about the Clippers and has some choice words on the face of LA basketball.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Jokes That Clippers Should Hire Him If They Want To Win Championship
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans do not believe there is a rivalry with the L.A. Clippers. While the battle of L.A. debate may go on for years to come, the Lakers faithful can all agree to have a good laugh at the Clippers’ lack of championships. Joking about the...
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
NBA insider: Darvin Ham tells LeBron everyone needs to step up on defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is ready to hold the Lakers accountable for their defensive play, agreeing with LeBron James on the matter. The latest report from Yahoo! Sports insider Chris Haynes portrays some painful conversations happening behind the scenes at the Lakers facility. As LeBron James and...
Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s...
lakersnation.com
Jeanie Buss: Lakers Must Continue Quest To Pass Celtics In Championships
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prolific and successful franchises in all of professional sports. Very few teams can match the championship legacy and overall consistency that the franchise has accomplished, especially after they were purchased by the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss and have since been passed on to daughter Jeanie Buss.
NBA insider offers glowing praise of Los Angeles Clippers, evaluating team’s NBA title chances
The Los Angeles Clippers will enter the 2022-’23 season healthy with a talented roster and deep bench pushing them near
Russell Westbrook's cryptic social media activity fuels Lakers exit rumors
Last Saturday, an account called Russell Westbrook Stan tweeted Westbrook’s stats with the Lakers in his last 10 games last season with this caption: “Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” Westbrook liked the tweet and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Pelicans Can Land Possible All-Star Without Paying For Kevin Durant
The New Orleans Pelicans have been mentioned as a possible destination for Kevin Durant but they could come away with a different possible All-Star level talent to start the season.
Yardbarker
Suns Players Finish Poorly in NBA Award Predictions
As of late, the Phoenix Suns haven't been strangers to team or individual success. After a 64-win regular season, head coach Monty Williams was handed the league's Coach of the Year award. Forward Mikal Bridges nearly won Defensive Player of the Year (same with Cameron Johnson with the Sixth Man of the Year) and guard Devin Booker finished fourth in MVP voting.
Celtics Reportedly Desired Destination for Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant first asked out of Brooklyn, his desired landing spots were Phoenix and Miami, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. However, the Suns have since matched the max offer sheet the Pacers gave Deandre Ayton. Due to only being allowed one player on a designated rookie ...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Shares An Extremely Bold Lakers Prediction
Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers were convinced the worst was behind them when last season ended. Following a lackluster season from Russell Westbrook, multiple injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and a roster that just never really worked, the team actually missed the play-in tournament. Obviously, things...
Analyst: Clippers 'Clearly' Best Team in the Western Conference
Could the LA Clippers win 60 games this season?
