NHL
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6
Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek
Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach
A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team
The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
Seahawks player mimics Tanev's look from Kraken picture
Running back Dallas pays homage to photo that became popular among hockey fans. Ghost-face headshots: They're not just for hockey anymore. Seatte Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas has gone with a direct homage to Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev for his 2022-23 NFL season picture. Dallas went with the raised-eyebrows...
LA Kings odds to win the Cup, Conference, and Division
A look at the LA Kings’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup, Western Conference, and Pacific Division. Courtesy of DraftKings. We are just over two months (61 days, but who’s counting?) away from the start of the LA Kings season. As we sit here in the awkward period between free agency and the beginning of training camp, what better time to look at how the oddsmakers view the LA Kings entering the 2022-23 season?
San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships. The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in...
Zetterlund Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE
The New Jersey Devils today re-signed restricted free-agent forward Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level, and $125,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with $175,000 guaranteed. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Zetterlund, who turns 23 later...
Ice Hockey-Former Maple Leafs great Salming left "shaken" by ALS diagnosis
STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with the progressive nervous disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and that the condition has left him "shaken".
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
Which of the Pittsburgh Penguins championship teams is the best?
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
Key on-sale dates for 2022-23 Canadiens tickets
Single game tickets for the entire 2022-23 season go on sale September 6. The best way to watch a Canadiens game is live at the Bell Centre, and the Habs have ticket options for every fan looking to secure their seats for the upcoming season. Here are the key on-sale...
