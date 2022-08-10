ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Duluth police arrest man after domestic incident

A 41-year-old man is now under arrest after a domestic incident in Duluth. Police responded to the report of a domestic around 12pm on Tuesday, on the 400 block of N 53rd Avenue W. They learned the suspect and his significant other were barricaded within an apartment. The Duluth Police...
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting

Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
cbs3duluth.com

UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl

2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”

TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Significant Other#Violent Crime#Duluth Police#N 53rd Ave#Kbjr 6 News
cbs3duluth.com

Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information

SUPERIOR,WI-- The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

Duluth City Council to consider speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters

Three Duluth city councilors are proposing a speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters in certain areas. Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman, and Mike Mayou are bringing forward an ordinance that would limit their speed to 10 mph on the Lakewalk from Canal Park to the Rose Garden and on the Baywalk behind the DECC.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth

A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses

Photo: Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner speaks during a legislative working group meeting on frontline worker pay at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on July 28, 2021. Evan Frost | MPR News 2021. Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected...
DULUTH, MN
UPMATTERS

Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior

(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
FOX 21 Online

Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
SUPERIOR, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy