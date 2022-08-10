Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Duluth police arrest man after domestic incident
A 41-year-old man is now under arrest after a domestic incident in Duluth. Police responded to the report of a domestic around 12pm on Tuesday, on the 400 block of N 53rd Avenue W. They learned the suspect and his significant other were barricaded within an apartment. The Duluth Police...
boreal.org
Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
A Duluth woman has been charged after seriously injuring another woman who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 near W. 5th St. and Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. According to...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8
DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month. Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting
Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
cbs3duluth.com
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
kdal610.com
Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
cbs3duluth.com
Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information
SUPERIOR,WI-- The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and...
WDIO-TV
Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council to consider speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters
Three Duluth city councilors are proposing a speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters in certain areas. Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman, and Mike Mayou are bringing forward an ordinance that would limit their speed to 10 mph on the Lakewalk from Canal Park to the Rose Garden and on the Baywalk behind the DECC.
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
boreal.org
Monday strike authorization vote set for 15K Twin Cities, Duluth nurses
Photo: Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner speaks during a legislative working group meeting on frontline worker pay at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on July 28, 2021. Evan Frost | MPR News 2021. Some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth area are expected...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
UPMATTERS
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
FOX 21 Online
Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
boreal.org
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
