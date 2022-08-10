Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Jittery Anne Heche Spilled Champagne During Podcast Taping Weeks Before Crash, Talked Over Co-Host
Anne Heche acted erratically while filming one of her last podcast episodes with her friend Heather Duffy, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 53-year-old actress is not expected to survive after a cocaine-fueled car crash.Last week, Heche was driving around Los Angeles in her Mini Cooper when she crashed into an apartment garage. Worried eyewitnesses tried to get her out of the car but she speed off. Moments later, she drove her car into a home which caused the property to catch fire. A rep for the actress told RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered...
Paul O’Grady says he can ‘run free’ after hosting his final Radio 2 show
Presenter also admits the reason for his departure was new BBC schedule for Sunday afternoon show
Warner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond Pic
MGM has tapped Warner Bros. to be its new international partner, giving Warners a shot at having a piece of the James Bond franchise. One caveat, the arrangement doesn’t include the next James Bond film. The two companies announced the arrangement on Sunday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Bullet Train' Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as 'Top Gun 2' Revs the EnginesTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All''Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Sets Christmas 2024 Release Date MGM’s previous partner was Universal, which released 2022 James Bond installment No Time To Die internationally, as well as...
