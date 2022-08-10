California would loan PG&E Corp. up to $1.4 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open for another 10 years under a proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The draft legislation circulated by his office shows Newsom’s increasing anxiety about the vulnerability facing California’s power grid in the coming years — a fear of blackouts so acute that he’d be willing to loan money to a notoriously unpopular company linked to a recent string of fatal wildfires. Under certain conditions, a portion of the loan could be forgivable.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO