California State

SFGate

California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California would loan PG&E $1.4 billion to keep nuclear plant open under Newsom proposal

California would loan PG&E Corp. up to $1.4 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open for another 10 years under a proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The draft legislation circulated by his office shows Newsom’s increasing anxiety about the vulnerability facing California’s power grid in the coming years — a fear of blackouts so acute that he’d be willing to loan money to a notoriously unpopular company linked to a recent string of fatal wildfires. Under certain conditions, a portion of the loan could be forgivable.
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom announces water supply strategy to combat drought

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a water supply strategy to respond to “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change” in a news conference in the East Bay Thursday morning. “… [T]he science and the data lead us now to understand that we will lose 10% of our water supply by […]
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
SFGate

California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
KTLA.com

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
The Berrics Canteen

Richard Valle’s ‘For The 559’ Part

Born and raised in Corcoran, California, Richard Valle was brought to Los Angeles by skateboarding. Featuring music by Fresno native Fashawn, the part includes guest appearances from Manny Santiago and Sammy Perales. Skating spots in both Central California and Southern California, Valle highlights a personal journey in ‘For The 559’—all while repping the hometown that he loves. Filmed and edited by Matt Gener, with additional filming by Spanish Mike, Abraham Mayorga, and Ritt Pontepsiripong.
LOS ANGELES, CA

