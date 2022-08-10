Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death Charge Against Budd Lake ManMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J., using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
USDA confirms Avian flu case in Northampton Co. affects western New Jersey too
The United States Department of Agriculture confirms a case of Avian Influenza was discovered in a backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near Warren County in New Jersey. The investigation by USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reports the Highly Pathogenic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
WFMZ-TV Online
Norwescap Food Bank receives gamechanger grant to serve more families in western NJ
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A food bank that serves more than 12,000 people in western New Jersey each year is getting a big chunk of change from the federal government. U.S. Senator Cory Booker visited Norwescap Tuesday to announce the new grant. The goal is to allow Norwescap to serve even...
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
'I'm losing money' — Local businesses struggling with internet outage
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — All is quiet inside Joseph Chermak's dealership in South Abington Township; no ringing phones or chatting with customers. The dealership doesn't have phone or internet service. Saturday afternoon, a tree came down along a road behind the dealership, tearing down phone and internet lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of center focused on children's health, wellbeing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrated the establishment of the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The center is located at LVHN–One City Center on 707 Hamilton Street in Allentown. LVHN says the center, which...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton organization, local barber hold back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton organization is teaming up with a local barber to hold a back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with organizers who say they are in urgent need of supplies. A day filled with fun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD hires new William Allen HS principal, chief academic officer
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting. Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
Scranton woman meets stem cell donor from another continent
SCRANTON, Pa. — Megan Strachan was showing Benjamin Stephan around this past weekend at the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour. Stephan and his wife are visiting from Germany, but technically, his DNA has been here for a while. Two years ago, Megan Strachan from Scranton was diagnosed with acute myeloid...
wlvr.org
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
WFMZ-TV Online
Veteran honored at Musikfest after receiving mortgage-free home
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A story is touching a lot of hearts in the community. A veteran and his family were recognized and honored Wednesday night in front of a crowd at Musikfest. They recently received a mortgage-free home, donated by Wells Fargo. U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. James Fizer recently...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
WFMZ-TV Online
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
Comments / 0