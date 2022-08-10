ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Health
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
DALTON, PA
ASD hires new William Allen HS principal, chief academic officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting. Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Veteran honored at Musikfest after receiving mortgage-free home

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A story is touching a lot of hearts in the community. A veteran and his family were recognized and honored Wednesday night in front of a crowd at Musikfest. They recently received a mortgage-free home, donated by Wells Fargo. U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. James Fizer recently...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA

