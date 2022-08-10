Read full article on original website
Yellowjackets Showrunners Reveal Disappointing Update on Season 2 Premiere Date
The wait for the second season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets is going to be a little longer than fans might expect. On Tuesday, series co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said that production on the series will start at the end of August with the series looking to return sometime in early 2023. The series initially debuted in November 2021 with its first season finale airing on January 16th.
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
'Yellowjackets': Lauren Ambrose Joins Season 2 as Adult Van
You can look forward to seeing a lot more Van in the upcoming Season 2 of Yellowjackets. Showtime announced today two important developments for the character: Her adult version will be played by Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), and Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), who plays the younger version of the character, has been upped to series regular. The award-winning show will continue to center around the team of wildly talented high school girls and soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Season 2 is expected to premiere in early 2023.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA
Click here to read the full article. Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation. Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City, alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku. Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters. Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’...
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Why Christina Ricci Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Her ‘Yellowjackets’ Character, Misty
'Yellowjackets' delighted fans, many of whom found Christina Ricci's Misty darkly funny. But the actor didn't see it that way.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Review: A Trip to Rosewood...
We were promised the back half of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 would feature significant connections to the town that started the franchise. Thankfully, they were peppered throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 6 and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 7, and it did not disappoint.
Dancing With the Stars Will Air Commercial-Free on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is eyeing some big changes as it waltzes from ABC to Disney+. TV Line revealed Thursday that the veteran reality series will be airing ad-free at its new home. The change is huge, especially when you consider that aired with commercials on ABC. Those ad breaks...
How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’
Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
AMC at TCA: Tatiana Maslany Accepts Invitation to a Bonfire, First Look at Mayfair Witches, & More!
AMC had a string of exciting announcements at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Tatiana Maslany will return to AMC Networks with the lead role in on Invitation to a Bonfire, the cabler announced Wednesday. Based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, Invitation to a Bonfire is a psychological...
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves
Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
All Rise Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Fire and Rain
Brandon nation turned things upside down. Brandon Page thought he controlled the city, and on All Rise Season 3 Episode 10, his followers controlled the courthouse, leaving two lives in balance. The Smash and Grab case proved how dangerous social media is when used for cult purposes. The overwhelming chaos...
