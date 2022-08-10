ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County

There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
