Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
GVMC Wants To Know What You Hate About Going To Gerald R Ford International Airport
It's not a stretch to say that we all love traveling out of town and going on vacation. There is nothing better than seeing new faces, new places, and new spaces. But let's be honest... the worst part of traveling, is the actual traveling. So, if you frequently fly out...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Owners of Grand Rapids’ Gita Pita, Char Open New Catering Company
If you've got a big crew to feed, there's a delicious new option in Grand Rapids. Good news if you're a fan of Grand Rapids' restaurants Gita Pita and Char - they are expanding with Fava - A Catering Company. Owners Khaled Hammad, Abdul Qassem, Adham Kader, and Ramzy Kader...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
That Time A Mustard Plug Sticker Popped Up On A National TV Show
The sticker appears to be stuck to a wall in the restroom of the bar featured in 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Which is a long way from Grand Rapids. Mustard Plug Plays Friday Night At The Listening Lawn Downtown. And there were still some tickets available as of this...
GRDs Tommy Speaks With Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist on Status of Band
GRDs Tommy Carroll has a conversation with Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke on the status of the band and their performance coming to the Allegan County Fair. Rickey Medlocke who was originally the longtime singer and guitarist for Blackfoot has been in Lynyrd Skynyrd now for nearly 3 decades. I...
