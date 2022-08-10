ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Atlanta neurosurgeon returning to hometown GR to open cannabis testing lab

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Paul King is returning to his hometown of Grand Rapids to open the state’s first Black-owned cannabis safety compliance facility. King, an Atlanta, Ga.-based neurosurgeon who grew up in Grand Rapids, plans to open Hummingbird Laboratories LLC on Division Avenue roughly 1 mile south of downtown and near his childhood home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
MUSKEGON, MI
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a "second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

