Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
nypressnews.com
Nearly 50 missing light poles, at least five on the ground on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s cameras on Thursday captured the city finally picking up downed light poles along DuSable Lake Shore Drive – including one we showed you a day earlier. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot first exposed the danger, which left a couple with more than...
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
Woman left with more than $4,000 in damage after car hits downed light pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman said she was left with thousands of dollars in damage to her car after it hit a downed light pole in the middle of DuSable Lake Shore Drive As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, Stacy Sweat said she and her husband were driving north on the Drive just north of 31st Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. All of a sudden, she noticed something didn't seem right. "In front of us, there was a few cars pulled over - but we weren't sure what that was," Sweat said, "and...
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Little Village alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
Man, 32, charged in crash that killed 14-year-old at South Side bus stop
Police provided no booking photo of the accused.
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline
CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
