Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO