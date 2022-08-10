Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
WLOX
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “I feel that the senior citizens need help,” said 70-year-old John Henry Burks, Jr. “They need a break. They’ve done all this time, paid all this money in.”. A breaking of the firewall between the pharmaceutical industry and the Medicare program. Soon,...
WLOX
Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls. “We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”. The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business. “Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
longbeachbreeze.com
Long Beach PD welcomes new officers
Officer John Bestoca (left) was recently sworn in to the Long Beach Police Department’s Reserve Unit. He is pictured with Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal (right). Kennis Montgomery (left) and Amanda Branning (right) recently joined the Long Beach Police Department. They are pictured with Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal (center).
WLOX
Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves
Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
bobgermanylaw.com
Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613
Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. After over 30 years of business, the Mardi Gras Supplies store located on Pass Road in Gulfport is closing its doors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dave Elliott discusses why 2022 could be the biggest year in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nest of eggs for endangered Sea Turtles found on Mississippi beach, first time in 4 years
MISSISSIPPI, USA — For the first time in four years, an endangered sea turtle made her nest on the beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Scientists said that it took this long because of problems stemming from decisions made in Louisiana. And those problems can have long-lasting effects on...
Stennis Space Center tests rocket engines that will be used in NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon
Later this month. the Artemis I rocket will launch to the moon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but our neighbors in Mississippi at Stennis Space Center are playing a huge part in the mission to the moon.
Maryland Daily Record
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Kim Jackson (m. ?–1993) Mahmoud is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) for a period of nine years. He is a converted Islamic. He was meant to play basketball and become notable among the whole world. Apart from his fantastic playing skills, he also gives utmost importance to his family. Basketball has been a part of his life since his early teenage days.
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock Grand Jury issues 84 indictments, multiple recommendations
The latest incarnation of the Hancock County Grand Jury on Wednesday submitted its final report, issuing True Bills — or indictments — in 84 cases; 34 “No Bills,” or decisions that no indictment was necessary; and returning 34 cases to law enforcement for further investigation. The...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WDAM-TV
Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
Comments / 0