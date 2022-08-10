ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners

CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming at Party Girls. “We do balloon garlands and party setups,” said co-owner Schankin. “We do charcuterie boxes, grazing boards.”. The family-owned shop is celebrating five years in business. “Our actual five years was in April, but we stay so busy that...
GULFPORT, MS
City
Pascagoula, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Gulfport, MS
Health
thegazebogazette.com

St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty

St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Long Beach PD welcomes new officers

Officer John Bestoca (left) was recently sworn in to the Long Beach Police Department’s Reserve Unit. He is pictured with Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal (right). Kennis Montgomery (left) and Amanda Branning (right) recently joined the Long Beach Police Department. They are pictured with Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal (center).
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Healthcare is becoming a common target of identity thieves

Southeast Jackson County picked up around 8-9″ of rain this morning leading to some flash flooding. We could still see some showers and storms late this afternoon and early this evening. Once the sun sets, our rain chances will decrease. More showers and storms are possible Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding. Rain chances will remain high on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a front approaches us from the north. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. If the front moves south of us by Sunday and Monday, rain chances will decrease a bit. We’re also going to be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS - At Least One Hurt in Collision on I-10 near MS-613

Moss Point, MS (August 10, 2022) - There were confirmed injuries following a traffic accident in the Moss Point area on Wednesday morning, August 10. The collision occurred on Interstate 10 EB near MS-613 at around 10:30 a.m. At least one person at the scene was injured, but the extent...
MOSS POINT, MS
Maryland Daily Record

GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
PERRY COUNTY, MS

