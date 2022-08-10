The Secrets She Keeps season 2 — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the thriller’s return

The Secrets She Keeps was a huge hit back in 2020, due to its gripping portrayal of a baby’s kidnapping.

Now the Australian thriller is back for a second run on BBC One as troubled Brit Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael) faces up to the consequences of abducting newborn Ben Shaughnessy, while Ben’s traumatised mum Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) is struggling to get her family’s life back on track after their ordeal.

Here’s everything we know about The Secrets She Keeps 2…

The six-part season starts on Saturday, August 13 on BBC One at 9.15pm.

All episodes will also be on BBC iPlayer, where the first season is also available. The drama is also currently airing on Paramount+ in Australia and will air on Sundance Now in the US. We will update this guide with a US air date as soon as it is announced.

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 – who’s in the cast?

Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael is back as mixed-up Agatha Fyfle, who carried out the kidnapping of baby Ben in season one. Meanwhile Jessica De Gouw, best known for Pennyworth and Vienna Blood, returns as Ben’s anxious mum, Meghan.

The Vampire Diaries' Todd Lasance takes over the role of Meghan’s adulterous husband, sports reporter Jack, from Michael Dorman, while House of the Dragon's Ryan Corr is back as his best friend Simon, who had a secret fling with Meghan and may be Ben’s dad. Designated Survivor's Cariba Heine is also back as Meghan’s sister Grace.

New faces include Elvis' Miranda Frangou as single-minded student podcaster Lorelei King, who will stop at nothing to show a different side of Agatha’s story and secure an interview with a reluctant Meghan.

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 — what is happening to Agatha?

It’s two years on and Agatha and Meghan are each finding it hard to cope with the dreadful fallout from what has happened, while they both soon have even more worrying secrets to hide.

Agatha is in a maximum-security prison and on tenterhooks as she awaits sentencing for the abduction of baby Ben and the manslaughter of two other infants she previously snatched. She also continues to be haunted by her tragic past, which saw her fall pregnant as a teenager when she was abused by an elder in her family’s church. After her baby was taken away from her to be adopted, she also later gave birth to a stillborn child.

“A lot of her behaviour is questionable and she’s caused a lot of pain, but we understand why she does these things. As an actor, that’s what you want, to understand how a character got to where they are,” shares Laura. “Agatha is in a position now where you can see the terrible things that she has done, but you still have incredible empathy for her.”

Agatha is also being brutally targeted by vengeful fellow inmates in prison, but her life soon moves in another shocking new direction.

“She’s in jail, so it’s very stressful and she’s vulnerable there. But she’s always up to something,” teases Laura. “As an audience, you wonder if this could be the moment where things work out for her. But for both Agatha and Meghan, their stories take a dramatic turn…”

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 — what is happening to Meghan?

Although Ben, now a toddler, is safely home, Meghan is concerned that his development has been adversely affected, as he is not meeting the milestones that she believes he should be, while her two older children are struggling too.

‘Season two is about the depth of loss that these people suffer,’ says Jessica. "In the first series we saw them go through terrible trauma and now, in season two, we see the consequence of trauma and Meghan attempting to stop the cycle, which is such a difficult thing to do. It’s an emotional roller coaster."

To complicate matters, Meghan is disturbed by Lorelei’s persistence, while her husband Jack is trying to prevent his former affair with estate agent Rhea (Jenni Baird) from being made public, and Meghan is also attempting to hide her own illicit liaison with Simon, who is now secretly dating Meghan’s sister Grace.

But, as the action moves forward 10 weeks, why has a blood-stained Meghan been arrested?

"Tonally it is quite a departure from the first season,’ reveals Jessica. “It’s dark and atmospheric. It's all about shadow and light, and we peer into these characters’ worlds in a much deeper way."

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 — is there a trailer?

Yes! It shows the furore surrounding Agatha's case as she, Meghan and Jack head to court for her sentencing. Meghan meanwhile reflects on how her 'good' life has been blighted by Agatha and a mysterious woman asks a troubled-looking Meghan to tell her everything. With guns, fire and what looks to be a car chase, it's set to be an explosive series!

